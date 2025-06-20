Residents urged not to mow public spaces after Reform councillor cuts grass on overgrown Derbyshire roundabout without permission

Residents in a part of Derbyshire have been urged not to mow public spaces after a Reform councillor cut the grass on an overgrown roundabout without permission.

Erewash Borough Council has made the appeal after Reform’s Cllr Dan Price took his own lawnmower to cut the grass on what is known as Cotmanhay Island, on the junction of Church Street, Skeavingtons Lane, Bridge Street and Cotmanhay Road.

Cllr Price, elected as the Derbyshire county councillor for Ilkeston North and borough councillor for Cotmanhay in May, along with being appointed Reform whip, cut the grass on Thursday, June 19 – with a pledge to carry out more cutting.

Historic images of the roundabout accessible through Google streetview show the island was covered with tall grass and wildflowers with a mown outer circle last August, but had mown grass and flower arrangements in images from 2023, 2019, 2016, 2015 and 2008.

Cllr Dan Price mowing the grass on Cotmanhay Island. Image from Dan Price.

Wearing a high-vis vest adorned with the Reform UK logo, Cllr Price claimed he mowed the roundabout due to “many complaints” and concerns over road safety and that of children walking to nearby schools.

He wrote: “I was elected to represent the great people of Ilkeston North. To listen, to help and to be their voice.

“I am a hands-on councillor. I want to do things differently. To make Erewash, Derbyshire and the UK great again. To have pride in our country again.

“As a father myself, the safety of our children is paramount. Children and parents shouldn’t be risking their lives on the school run due to uncut grass.

Cotmanhay Island in August 2024.

“Drivers shouldn’t need to risk their lives or the possibility of damaging their vehicles whilst using Cotmanhay Island.”

Most of the comments on Cllr Price’s social media post welcome his actions on mowing the roundabout, saying this cutting was long overdue.

However, some people opposed his actions, including fellow borough councillor Linda Burns, who wrote: “The fact remains that he shouldn’t have done what he did.”

Cllr Burns commented: “Perhaps you don’t yet know the chain of command and how to go about reporting any issues reported to you by residents. I would be happy to point you in the right direction, you only have to ask.

“I was once a new councillor and it was a steep learning curve when I started so I am sure you have a lot of learning to do.

“I had it in hand to get this island sorted but not in the way it was done – there were some beautiful wild flowers on there. There are ways of doing things that weren’t followed.”

Cllr Price responded: “Oh I can assure you my dear Linda I do…. However I’m a very proactive guy.

“1,800 people voted for me in the local elections, 7.9k in the general [in Chesterfield]. 1,800 people wanted me to be their voice. And I will.

“Got plenty lined up, going to be a busy summer.

“Regarding the grass cutting I feel the safety of our children is paramount. I had several reports of near misses with children and vehicles. I know certain political parties like to cover up and ignore our children’s issues. I don’t.

“Alongside this, I found substance abuse being done on Cotmanhay Island. The bigger question is what is in our children’s playing fields.

“I know what the people of Cotmanhay want. I listen unlike others.

“I’ve had no end of complaints, even on the school run with my own children, people approach me asking about the grass.

“They weren’t flowers but weeds. Overgrown weeds with no wildlife in them. Children’s safety on the school run outweighs flowers.”

A borough council spokesperson said: “Like our residents, Erewash Borough Council takes pride in our green spaces – and keeping the area neat, tidy, and safe is our top priority.

“We have changed the way we manage some green areas to encourage wildflowers and boost local wildlife, as well as to ensure council resources are used effectively.

“We appeal to residents to leave the maintenance of public spaces to our council teams – who are specifically trained to achieve a consistent look and maximise public safety.”