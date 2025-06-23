Residents say demolition of once beloved Derbyshire social club is “a real shame”

Residents say the demolition of a forlorn but once-loved Derbyshire social club is “a real shame” and now worry about what its future holds.

The process of demolishing the former Enterprise Sports and Social Club and adjoining bowls club in Station Road, Ilkeston, started this month and it has churned up conflicting emotions.

No plans have been filed with Erewash Borough Council over the future of the site, which has left residents to speculate about its future, fearing a fairly sizable housing development and associated extra traffic.

The venue has been empty for three years. What remains is a building in clear decline with peeling paint and rotten timbers.

The former Enterprise Sports and Social Club and adjoining bowls club site in Station Road, Ilkeston.

A decaying Derbyshire County Council bus stop and shelter outside the plot now reads “Social C b” but the venue which formed the marker for this port of call will soon no longer be there.

Residents have fond memories of the venue’s heyday, including a weekly country and western night and afternoons playing bowls.

Heather Marwood, a soft furnishings maker staying across the road with her partner, said: “I can only imagine it is going to be housing.

“They will probably put flats or houses on it and they will all have two cars, but just as long as it is not a McDonald’s.

“There are already parking issues now with some houses not having parking spaces near their house. We are dreading it. It is just going to be mayhem.”

She said the site never had designated parking so that particular part of the former venue’s demise would not be missed, but that her partner had enjoyed the club since the 80s.

A further resident said they too were worried about traffic on Station Road and how this may be affected by what could replace the social club.

An elderly neighbour said: “I am sorry that it is gone. It was a really good club in its day but had been empty for three years. I enjoyed the bingo and country and western and Sunday entertainment.”

A Gordon Street resident said dust and weeds from the site were now being pushed into her garden, saying the loss of the venue “is a shame”. She added: “It has been standing empty for so long and it is a huge site. I can see it all from my bedroom window”.

Andy Porton, aged 50, an Alvenor Street resident of 25 years who used to be a member of the club, regularly attending its events and bowls, said there would be issues developing the plot due to its vicinity to the bridge over the Erewash Canal which he said had seen parking plans previously falter.

He said: “It is a real shame. A massive shame. It was a brilliant club. We had just finished painting and renovating the bowling green two weeks before it closed.”

Mr Porton said the venue ultimately closed due to rising electricity bills prior to the various energy caps.

He recalls fond memories of looking out of his living room window and seeing cowboy hats passing the house for the regular country and western night.