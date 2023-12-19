“Hands off Shipley Park” say residents opposing an appeal to expand a housing development site into nearby greenbelt land.

Around 80 residents met at Shipley Country Park to express their disapproval of the appeal by Waystones Development LTD which is seeking to expand its development site, on land previously occupied by the former American Adventure Theme Park.

The appeal to the planning inspectorate comes after Amber Valley Borough Council initially rejected the developers plans to expand their 114 acre site by just over half an acre as the extra land would be taken from neighbouring greenbelt land – Shipley Country Park.

Over 390 people protested against the initial planning proposal, many of which attended the planning meeting in Ripley which saw the application initially rejected.

local residents are pushing back against a planning appeal to build on green belt land in Shipley country park.

One resident, who organised Saturday's meeting, is Shipley Parish Councillor, Dean Watson. He described the possibility of this appeal being successful as “a huge loss.”

He said: “I don’t think anybody had any issues with the brownfield site being used initially. It’s when they then go outside of the permitted development area and start taking chunks of the greenbelt.”

Dean has been living in Shipley since 2015, moving next to Shipley Country Park. As a dog owner, Dean is a frequent user of the park. He said that it is a popular spot, with many people using the space for mental health and exercise like local running and walking clubs, as well as a cycle path.

He said: “I think people are just tired of more and more sections of greenbelt across Derbyshire being taken for development when there are plenty of brownfield sites to develop.”

Residents protest meeting. Dean Watson talking to the residents.

Dean also highlighted the potential impact the plans may have on the local wildlife should it go ahead. He says the area that Waystones is planning to expand into contains at least 20 mature trees which barn owls use as hunting grounds, as well as an area of grassland.

The councillor said: “Shipley Park is a well-loved local amenity by lots of people, not just in the Heanor and Shipley area.

“People come from further afield like Belper and Alfreton to use it. It is a focal point for a lot of Amber Valley and it is such a shame that it could be used in this way.

“I think the worry is, if they a given part of the greenbelt this time it sets a precedent for future developers who will also say ‘well we’d like a chunk of the greenbelt to develop as well.”

Residents protest meeting.

Dean praised Amber Valley council for dismissing the initial request for planning permission over the summer.

He said: “We were pleased with the support from Amber Valley Boorugh Council, but I think the problem with a lot of county councils and smaller councils is they are struggling for cash. They’re easy pickings for developers because they know councils don’t have the money to go and fight these appeals.”

Dean has asked other local authorities to help fight against the appeal, including the MP for Amber Valley, Nigel Mills. He has both emailed, phoned and written a letter to Mr Mills asking for his support. The MP is yet to give a response.

Dean said: “With a general election around the corner you would hope that these people would show a lot more interest in Amber Valley and its local amenities.”

Residents protest meeting. Dean Watson talking to the residents.

Michaela Wicks, who has been a Shipley resident for around 13 years is also a frequent user of the park. She said: “The developers are making it sound as though it is only a very small amount of land that they need. They don’t need it. It will just be the start of them encroaching into the park.

“Once that greenbelt is allowed to be shifted, what's to stop it being moved again and again.

“I just think it’s going to be the end of the park as we know it.”

Michaela said the potential development would interfere with a national cycle route, enjoyed by walkers, cyclists and horse riders alike.

If Waystones were given permission to use this extra it will create a 17 to 22-metre-wide valley – created for a diverted watercourse, taking water from Osborne’s Pond and Coppice Lake into Shipley Lake – offsetting the impact of a potential dam collapse at Osborne’s Pond, which is now a classified reservoir.

Meanwhile, the original plot for development would be raised by four to five metres higher than previously agreed.

Residents in front of the Weystones development

Michaela said: “Derbyshire County Council has paid a lot of money to have the reservoir brought up to environmental standards. If there is an issue with worries about the water flooding the houses, surely they shouldn’t be building there in the first place.

“That lake has been there a long long time, and they are building properties in a place that is perhaps not fit for purpose.”

Alison Barnfield, agent for the developers, has said without the scheme being approved extensive works would be required at Osborne’s Pond, at great public expense.

Ms Barnfield said the proposed changes to the watercourse channel were to mitigate the potential “loss of life” from a dam collapse which was an “absolute necessity” with the impact of climate change growing. Plans have already been approved for 307 homes, a retirement complex, shops, businesses, a pub, hotel and healthcare facility at the “Shipley Lakeside” site, with 48 homes already occupied and 302 homes started or due to be started soon.

When approached by the Derbyshire Times Waystones and Nigel Mills did not provide a comment.