Residents object to planned conversion of Derbyshire agricultural building into farm shop, bistro and cafe

Residents in a Derbyshire village are up in arms over the planned conversion of an agricultural building into a farm shop, bistro and cafe.

Erewash Borough Council is holding a licensing hearing on Tuesday, July 15, over plans from Ryan Pound for Barrel and Slate in Dale Road, Stanton by Dale.

A total of 31 objection letters have been filed by residents opposing the planned venue, a few hundred metres west of the village, which would also host a marquee for wedding functions and afternoon teas.

The police, fire service and council officials are supportive of the plans, with necessary restrictions such as CCTV cameras, noise limiters and boundary checks for noise levels during events.

The proposed farm shop in Dale Road, Stanton by Dale. Image from Google.

Councillors will decide if the premises licence will be granted, rejected or given additional restrictions.

Documents from the council detail that the applicant plans to host 12 weddings a year with between 80 and 120 people attending, suggesting that these may be condensed into the summer months.

The council says the applicant had previously mentioned music festivals and the revival of the village fete but that these do not form part of the current plans and would be subject to future applications and public consultation.

Council planning officials say the applicant would need to get planning permission for the proposed change from an agricultural building into a farm shop, bistro and cafe and that this may also include the proposed marquee.

If this use is adopted before planning permission is granted it would be liable to enforcement action, the council says.

Applicants regularly apply for licensing for a venue before having planning permission and vice versa, with it being more typical to obtain planning permission first and then apply for licensing.

Opposing residents largely focus on the perceived road safety impact of the venue, which sits on a narrow country lane with a 60mph speed limit and near a “dangerous” bend in said road, without a pavement or lighting.

They fear an increase in crashes and in the potential for drunk driving following events at the rural venue, with one objector writing: “It is just a matter of time before we have an accident resulting in a fatality.”

A perceived lack of parking spaces on the site has furthered this concern, residents detail, saying on-street parking would be inevitable and pose a further road safety hazard.

They suggest the impact of noise from the venue up until 11pm would be “catastrophic”.

They say Stanton by Dale and Dale Abbey already have four pubs, a village hall and two church halls to host events.

The application from Mr Pound details: “The premises comprises of a pre-existing agricultural building converted to a farm shop, cafe and bistro serving hot and cold food and drinks, both to eat in and take away, as well as local produce.

“In addition [there would be] a marquee structure for functions, afternoon teas and gatherings.

“Bearing in mind the location of the premises on the outskirts of a village we will have a car park on the premises and the design will be for ease of access and exit.

“As an alcohol licensed venue we will take part in any local pub watch activities.

“We will ensure that any members of the public using the bistro, farm shop or visiting an event behave in a reasonable manner.”

The Barrel and Slate name is registered to Mandy Webster at the Seven Oaks Inn in Lows Lane, Stanton by Dale, two kilometres from the proposed new venue.