Residents flock to try new hobbies at Village Halls Week open day in Selston

Selston Parish Council looks after five community buildings in and around the village.

And on Saturday, January 28, it hosted an open day at the parish hall to show the community everything it has to offer.

The jam-packed free event put foward a range of demonstrations including children's baking, dance and fitness, taekwondo and chair yoga, among other activities.

A try out session for seated laughing yoga.

The one-off event was hosted as part of Village Halls Week 2023, which saw halls across Nottinghamshire showcasing what they are doing for their community, and the opportunities they provide to people locally.

A council spokesman said: “This was the first event of its kind that we have organised to coincide with Village Halls Week.

“It was a great opportunity to showcase our community buildings and for current user groups of all our centres to promote their individual groups too.

“This year’s campaign focused on how village halls can provide warm, welcoming and inclusive spaces – something which is especially important as the country faces a cost-of-living crisis.

Helen Garner, Nicky Blakey and Jane Brown from Shape Fitness demonstrating their Hula Hooping skills.

“We would like to say a really big thank you to everyone involved in making the day such a great success.”

Village Halls Week celebrates the many ways these volunteer-run rural community buildings support local residents, groups and businesses, particularly during difficult times.

As the country endures a cost-of-living crisis, rural communities have come to rely on village halls as a place to keep warm, access basic services and socialise without the expense of travelling.

Aside from hosting a wide range of social and recreational activities for residents, they also host vital services such as post offices, doctors’ surgeries and convenience shops.

Faye Martin and Freda Hallsworth, committee members from Selston Music Festival.

Jenny Kirkwood, director at Rural Community Action Nottinghamshire, said: “We recognise the contribution village halls across Nottinghamshire make in their communities.

“They have been especially essential in the past few years, offering a warm and welcoming space, helping combat loneliness, offering activities to help support residents’ health and wellbeing, while also acting as a hub for rural services.

“We were happy to celebrate the great work these wonderful buildings do.”

Cookie making in the children's bakery session.