Residents in a Derbyshire town would face a “greatly increased threat” of flooding from hillside “ponds” the size of 13 Olympic swimming pools, an MP has told a planning inquiry.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Whitby, Derbyshire Dales’ Labour MP, spoke at the public inquiry today (March 13) into plans from William Davis Homes for 423 houses on the Matlock Wolds on the northern hillside above the town.

Mr Whitby, who was elected last year, opposes the development. He has spoken out twice in four months against a housing scheme on his patch, having also objected to 70 homes in Throstle Nest Way, Brailsford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This coincides with his Government increasing the Dales’ annual housing target from 216 to 518 homes – a 140 per cent increase – among the largest increases in England.

The Matlock Wolds site.

He told the inquiry, led by Government inspector Joanna Gilbert: “The requirement for authorities to increase housing targets further, you would think, would increase the peril for Matlock residents of this development being given permission.

“But seriously, ma’am, it shouldn’t matter one jot what the housing target is if the site is completely unsuitable for development.”

He continued: “Even if I didn’t think there was a greatly increased threat here in terms of Matlock’s flood risk, I’d still be having to oppose this development purely on the basis that there are zero affordable or social houses. That’s where the need is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Young people can’t afford to live here so another development of luxury houses will do nothing to address the problem. We already have the most expensive houses in the region. We already have the lowest median income and those two things don’t go together.

“We need social housing, we need affordable housing.”

He said that 39 people had told him through a public consultation that their homes near the Wolds had already flooded and that 77 people said the homes of their relatives had flooded too.

Mr Whitby said “there is localised flooding already before any homes have been built”.

He said the town had already experienced extensive flooding in 2019, 2021 and 2022, adding: “Anything that is going to increase the chances of flooding again have to be fought.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Whitby said Matlock Football Club, whose grounds face onto the Wolds, can “hardly play any games” because it is so waterlogged and are lobbying for funds to build a 4G pitch.

He said: “I and I think many people are also concerned about the series of large attenuation basins that are planned to deal with the massive amount of water that the site and the hills above the site produce.

“The scale of these basins is staggering with the largest having a surface area equivalent to four and a half Olympic sized swimming pools.

“There will be six such basins covering an area equivalent to 13 olympic sized swimming pools.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said the “ponds” would contain a total of 22,000 cubic metres of water.

Mr Whitby said this was “just short of the 25,000 cubic metres which would require the site to be regulated under the reservoirs act.”

He referenced concerns from a consultant hired by Derbyshire County Council who found the ponds would present a “threat to life” for people living downstream and that the facilities would likely exceed their designed use within a generation.

Mr Whitby said: “I’ve tried to avoid calling the attenuation basins ‘ponds’. ‘Ponds’ suggests something you have in your back garden. You wouldn’t fit one of these in your back garden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I really don’t want to be the public official who is responsible for this development going ahead.”

Derbyshire Dales District Council rejected the 423-home plans in March last year following a petition signed by 2,500 people and 462 objection letters, including from the Wolds Action Group.

The council announced in January that it would not be defending the appeal on the basis of independent legal advice and it is now only contesting viability for the scheme to pay for supporting improvements.

William Davis Homes had been required to pay £7.4 million in contributions towards required improvements to roads, schools and health services to cater for the scheme and says this would leave it unable to provide affordable housing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The action group is now the sole active participant fighting the inquiry, supported by statements from residents and councillors.

It is due to run for five days in total and conclude on Tuesday, March 18 with a decision to be issued in the next few months.