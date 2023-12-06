Rippon Homes wants to build a mix of detached and semi-detached dwellings on a 3:18 hectare site between the motorway and Sough Road at South Normanton. Two-storey properties and split level three-storey houses are planned for the development.

In a letter of objection to Bolsover District Council, who will decide whether to give planning consent to the housing developer’s application, Simon Vaulks writes: “Yet another example of building on wholly unsuitable land, not fit for housing. These houses, like many others in the area, are far too close to the motorway. Notwithstanding the noise, do the council not realise that putting unsuspecting people so close to a source of noxious gasses increases their chances of contracting serious illnesses? Living near a major road increases the likelihood of developing a neurological disorder such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and multiple sclerosis.”