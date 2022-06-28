Resident ducks at Chesterfield Royal Hospital moved to new home on reservoir

Derbyshire Support and Facilities Services (DSFS), which is responsible for managing all the estates and support services at the Royal, came to the rescue of around 20 ducks and ducklings by moving them to a perfect new home yesterday evening (Monday, June 27).

The birds have been visiting the hospital site for many years and are said to have received a ‘right royal welcome’, with hospital staff and visitors often feeding them and creating homes and runs in outdoor spaces.

However, it was decided that they needed to be relocated due to risks from other wildlife and a number of routine chemical, deep cleaning treatments the Trust needs to conduct to ensure everybody’s health and safety.

DSFS helped rescue around 20 ducks and ducklings by moving them from Chesterfield Royal Hospital to a new home in Grassmoor

The 20-strong flock are now settling into their home at a reservoir in Grassmoor where it is hoped they will stay for the rest of the season.

Dennis Kentrop, managing director of DSFS, said: “We know how much the ducks and their families mean to the people of the Trust and the wider community.

"We have taken environmental and expert wildlife advise and only with the greatest care and the best intentions are we relocating the ducks. We are going to record the relocation and will be sharing this across the organisation.

“We very much thank people for looking after the ducks whilst they were here for this season and we know we’ll welcome them back next year.”