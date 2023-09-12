Watch more videos on Shots!

The proposed development for land at the rear of the White Swan, Market Place, Bolsover, would be a mix of one-bedroom apartments at ground floor with two-bedroom flats above in a terraced three-storey townhouse arrangement.

Residential use of the site, which lies within a conservation area, has previously been granted and the latest application to Bolsover District Council is seeking full planning consent for means of access, landscaping, layout, scale and appearance.

Points made in a heritage statement to the council include that Bolsover has very few large ‘planned’ developments and is a patchwork of buildings. Development mainly occurs in short rows with irregular roof heights. The town centre contains two-storey buildings. The statement adds: “As such, a single design style or ‘house type’ approach is highly unlikely to be successful in gaining permission in this context.”

Land at the rear of the White Swan, Market Street, Bolsover has been earmarked as the site for the proposed 18 flats.