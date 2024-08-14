Rescue pups at Chesterfield RSPCA shelter looking for love in a forever home

These rescue pups have ended up at the shelter under various circumstances but all have a common goal – to find a forever home with an owner who can give them love and attention. In return, the four-legged friends will become faithful companions.
1. Tia
Tia, a two-year-old cocker spaniel, was found with scoured skin and suffering discomfort when she was rescued from a life of hardship. She loves lots of fuss and attention, is stranger friendly but bears visible and invisible scars that create anxieties. Tia will need some basic training and would prefer a forever home without another dog or a cat. Photo: Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA
2. Rolo
Rolo is a two-year-old male chow chow who loves going for walks but needs to learn how to play. The large dog is looking for an experienced owner who can give him basic training. Rolo could live with children aged 11-15 years and in a household with a dog but preferably one without a cat. Photo: Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA
3. Spicer
Spicer is a six-year-old female cross breed who is always on the go and is very clever. She needs some basic training but can be left alone for short periods. Spicer would prefer an adults-only home and a household where she is the sole dog. Photo: Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA
4. Poppy
Poppy who is a four-year-old Sharpei cross who was found abandoned and is quite shy until she gets to know people. She will need an experienced owner who can give her some basic training and can teach her how to play. Poppy is looking for a quiet, adult-only home. Photo: Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA
