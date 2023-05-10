Border collies and a Jack Russell terrier are among the dogs seeking forever homes at Chesterfield’s RSPCA shelter.
Nine canines are currently available for prospective owners who can provide a loving and comfortable environment and can dedicate their time and money to caring for a four-legged friend.
The rewards of owning a dog are immense. Not only do they make faithful and playful companions, but a dog will inspire you to exercise more and visit places that you may not otherwise have considered.
If you wish to adopt any of these dogs, you will have to apply online at https://chesterfield-rspca.org.uk. If your application is successful, you will be contacted by a member of the RSPCA team.
1. Minnie
Minnie is a three-year-old Staffordshire bull terrier who is friendly, gets on well with other dogs and is always on the go. She could live in a household that has children of secondary school age. Photo: Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA
2. Poppy
Poppy is a 13-year-old Jack Russell terrier who is sweet and kind and loves lots of attention. She has formed a bond with Minnie the Staffordshire bull terrier which would make the canine chums ideal housemates for anyone who can offer them a home. Photo: Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA
3. Molly
Molly is a young Border collie looking for the love and attention she evidently got before her devoted owner was no longer able to care for her due to circumstances beyond their control. Just one year and six months old, Molly is full of energy, clever and has a desire to learn new skills such as fly ball or agility. Photo: Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA
4. Godfrey
Godfrey is a four-month old Bully XL who will need an active owner because he is full of energy. He will require basic training and would be happy to live with another large breed dog. Photo: Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA