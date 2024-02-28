Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The charity, which cares for more than 300 rescued creatures in north Derbyshire every year, has teamed up with Crowdfunder in the new campaign #EveryoneForEveryAnimal.

Stephanie McCawley from Chesterfield and North Derbyshire branch of the RSPCA said: “Last year it cost our Animal Centre £50,000 for our vet bills alone and this year we are expecting this to increase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"While we ensure all our animals are neutered, treated for fleas and worms, we also receive extreme cases that need veterinary treatment and medication from broken bones to painful skin conditions. With the cost of living having an impact we ask that our local community donate what they can and help us reach our target.”

Can you help Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA raise £10,000 towards vets' bills?

It costs £1,200 every day just to keep the doors open at the Animal Centre which is run by the self-funded branch and counts on donations to stay afloat.

In return for donations, the branch is offering rewards ranging from a VIP tour of behind the scenes of the Animal Centre to an experience morning with staff and vet to see the incredible work they do.

To donate, go to www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/rspca-chesterfield-and-north-derbyshires-vet-bill

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the last ten years alone, the national RSPCA charity has found homes for more than 405,000 pets thanks to a network of 140 branches and animal centres across England and Wales.

Veterinary treatment has also gone to 1.7 million animals, and by working together with food banks and the charity’s branches the RSPCA has delivered 1.5 million pet meals to help struggling owners.

Dermot Murphy, RSPCA inspectorate commissioner, said: “For almost two centuries, the RSPCA has been changing minds, laws, industries and lives to create a better world for animals and people alike. We have come a long way in 200 years but there is still so much more to do.