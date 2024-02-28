Rescue animals' vet bills trigger Chesterfield RSPCA's £10,000 appeal
The charity, which cares for more than 300 rescued creatures in north Derbyshire every year, has teamed up with Crowdfunder in the new campaign #EveryoneForEveryAnimal.
Stephanie McCawley from Chesterfield and North Derbyshire branch of the RSPCA said: “Last year it cost our Animal Centre £50,000 for our vet bills alone and this year we are expecting this to increase.
"While we ensure all our animals are neutered, treated for fleas and worms, we also receive extreme cases that need veterinary treatment and medication from broken bones to painful skin conditions. With the cost of living having an impact we ask that our local community donate what they can and help us reach our target.”
It costs £1,200 every day just to keep the doors open at the Animal Centre which is run by the self-funded branch and counts on donations to stay afloat.
In return for donations, the branch is offering rewards ranging from a VIP tour of behind the scenes of the Animal Centre to an experience morning with staff and vet to see the incredible work they do.
In the last ten years alone, the national RSPCA charity has found homes for more than 405,000 pets thanks to a network of 140 branches and animal centres across England and Wales.
Veterinary treatment has also gone to 1.7 million animals, and by working together with food banks and the charity’s branches the RSPCA has delivered 1.5 million pet meals to help struggling owners.
Dermot Murphy, RSPCA inspectorate commissioner, said: “For almost two centuries, the RSPCA has been changing minds, laws, industries and lives to create a better world for animals and people alike. We have come a long way in 200 years but there is still so much more to do.
“Animals are now facing bigger challenges than ever as a result of factory farming, climate change, war and a cost of living crisis. In our 200th year we want to inspire one million people to join our movement to improve animals’ lives.”