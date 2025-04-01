Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Renovation plans for a Grade II listed house in Chesterfield have been lodged with the borough council.

Ms Yvonne King has applied for permission to carry out internal and external alterations at The Barn at 11 Loundsley Green Road. The proposal includes changing the colour and finish of the timber both inside and outside, removing (modern) leaded lights, altering the entrance door, new internal plaster and ceilings with additional insulation, new stair and glass guarding to gallery, rewiring and an extended area of gravel in the courtyard.

The oldest part of the building dates back to the early part of the 17th century when it was erected as an agricultural building. A design and access and heritage report compiled by architect John Botham in support of the application says of the property: “It is most interesting for the survival of most of the substantial timber structural frame in the three central bays.” A lower stone faced extension with a natural blue slate roof was added to the north end when the barn was converted in 1983.