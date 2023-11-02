News you can trust since 1855
Renovation and expansion plans for 17th century house near Chesterfield

The owner of a 17th century house near Chesterfield is seeking planning permission to renovate and expand the property by converting redundant outbuildings.
By Gay Bolton
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 08:46 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 08:46 GMT
Wigley Hall, a Grade II listed building at Wigley Hall Farm, High Lane, Wigley is in poor repair and requires significant maintenance.

An application to North East Derbyshire District Council shows plans to renovate the two-storey house and extend and convert outbuildings to form a family home. The additional and improved accommodation would provide a kitchen-dining-family room, lounge, dining area, home office, home gym, double garage, five bedroom suites and two guest suites around a central courtyard.

Full planning consent is being sought to enable the alteration and restoration of the listed building, restoration of external walls, replacement doors and windows within existing openings, replacement of existing floor structure, roof structure, chimney staircase and roof coverings, and independent internal lining of external walls.

The council’s decision is pending.

