A property in Chesterfield which has been extensively renovated to bring it back into residential use is proposed for a House in Multiple Occupation.

Mr R Cusimano of Dovedale Properties Ltd is seeking planning permission to change the use of 18 Highfield Road, Newbold to a seven-bedroom HMO.

The property was in a state of disrepair when it was bought by Dovedale Woodward Estates Ltd. Renovations have significantly improved the appearance of the building and external areas as well as enhancing the energy efficiency and security.

It was refurbished on the basis of it being operated as a six-bedroom shared house which can be done without the need for planning permission. It is only the seventh bedroom that triggers the need for planning approval.

Before and after photos of 18 Highfield Road, Newbold which has been extensively renovated.

Two parking spaces have been provided at the property.

A covering letter to Chesterfield Borough Council said: “The accommodation proposed will provide relatively affordable (for working professionals), high quality, units of accommodation within walking distance of a full range of shops, services and employment opportunities.”

Dovedale Property manages various HMO properties in Chesterfield.

