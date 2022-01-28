Renishaw Hall is a financial burden says aristocratic owner

Alexandra Sitwell and her husband, Rick, celebrate the end of extensive building works at Renishaw Hall in the final episode of Keeping Up With The Aristocrats (photo: ITV/Banijay/Shine Productions)

Commenting on the cost of fixing the pipes, wiring and decoration at her Derbyshire residence, Alexandra Sitwell said the bill was “a huge amount” but refused to reveal the figure for the necessary repairs .

She said of her family home: “It’s always going to be a financial burden.”

Alexandra’s comments were made in ITV’s Keeping Up With The Aristocrats, which aired this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Depressed at the upheaval caused by the building work, Alexandra, who comes from a long line of baronets, said: “It looks like it’s had the living daylights beaten out of it.”

Alexandra and her husband, Rick, who have two children Rosie and Bertie, are seen toasting the completion of the building work in the final episode of the series which will go out on Monday, February 7.

The couple have hired in society party architect Johnny Roxburgh to curate the perfect celebration – and with all the aristocrats from the series invited, it’s going to be a night to remember!

Renishaw Hall, which is part of 500-acre estate, has been the home of the Sitwell family for nearly 400 years. The home was built by George Sitwell whose family built their wealth through ironmaking and landowning.