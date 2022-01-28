Renishaw Hall is a financial burden says aristocratic owner
The owner of Renishaw Hall has admitted on national TV that maintaining the stately home is an expensive business.
Commenting on the cost of fixing the pipes, wiring and decoration at her Derbyshire residence, Alexandra Sitwell said the bill was “a huge amount” but refused to reveal the figure for the necessary repairs .
She said of her family home: “It’s always going to be a financial burden.”
Alexandra’s comments were made in ITV’s Keeping Up With The Aristocrats, which aired this week.
Depressed at the upheaval caused by the building work, Alexandra, who comes from a long line of baronets, said: “It looks like it’s had the living daylights beaten out of it.”
Alexandra and her husband, Rick, who have two children Rosie and Bertie, are seen toasting the completion of the building work in the final episode of the series which will go out on Monday, February 7.
The couple have hired in society party architect Johnny Roxburgh to curate the perfect celebration – and with all the aristocrats from the series invited, it’s going to be a night to remember!
Renishaw Hall, which is part of 500-acre estate, has been the home of the Sitwell family for nearly 400 years. The home was built by George Sitwell whose family built their wealth through ironmaking and landowning.
Magnificent Italianate gardens are a big attraction for the hundreds of visitors who flock to the hall every year.