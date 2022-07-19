Renewed appeal for missing Derbyshire man last seen two weeks ago

Kevin Croft was last sighted in the Sandiacre area on July 5 and concerns continue to grow for his welfare.

The 37-year-old is described as white, of slim build and ginger hair. He also has a long beard.

He was wearing a dark jacket with a white stripe on the hood, dark trousers and a blue Nike rucksack when last seen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Missing Long Eaton man Kevin Croft

Posting a fresh appeal on Twitter, a spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “We are continuing to search for Kevin and would appeal again for anyone who may have seen him to get in touch.

"Kevin, from #LongEaton, was last seen on 5 July in the #Sandiacre area. Please contact us on the below, or alternatively you can give information to @missingpeople.”

If you have seen Kevin, or know of his whereabouts, contact the force quoting reference 532 of 10 July