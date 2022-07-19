Renewed appeal for missing Derbyshire man last seen two weeks ago

Police have renewed an appeal to trace a missing Derbyshire man last seen two weeks ago.

By Alana Roberts
Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 9:37 am
Updated Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 9:38 am

Kevin Croft was last sighted in the Sandiacre area on July 5 and concerns continue to grow for his welfare.

The 37-year-old is described as white, of slim build and ginger hair. He also has a long beard.

He was wearing a dark jacket with a white stripe on the hood, dark trousers and a blue Nike rucksack when last seen.

Missing Long Eaton man Kevin Croft

Posting a fresh appeal on Twitter, a spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “We are continuing to search for Kevin and would appeal again for anyone who may have seen him to get in touch.

"Kevin, from #LongEaton, was last seen on 5 July in the #Sandiacre area. Please contact us on the below, or alternatively you can give information to @missingpeople.”

If you have seen Kevin, or know of his whereabouts, contact the force quoting reference 532 of 10 July

