Remembrance Sunday events in Chesterfield: everything you need to know

Chesterfield residents will honour fallen servicemen and women this Remembrance Sunday.

The annual service of remembrance will take place at the Crooked Spire at 2.30pm, giving people a chance to remember all those killed in the First World War and subsequent conflicts.

At the going down of the sun and in the morning, we will remember them.

Everyone is welcome to attend but residents are advised to be seated by 2pm as the church becomes very full.

The service will be followed by a parade from the church, through Burlington Street, High Street, Glumangate and on to Rose Hill allowing those taking part to see the poppy displays in the town centre.

Residents and visitors are welcome to watch the parade which will include Chesterfield's mayor and mayoress and other local dignitaries.

Members of the public are also welcome to attend the wreath laying ceremony at the town's war memorial - in front of Chesterfield Town Hall - from approximately 3.30pm with the poppy cascade created last year to mark the centenary of the First World War as a backdrop. This features 16,000 poppies donated by people from across the world.

Councillor Sharon Blank, Chesterfield Borough Council's cabinet member for governance said: "Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day are two of the most solemn dates in our calendar as we come together to remember the fallen.

"I would like to invite everyone to take part in the events to remember those killed across the borough."

There will be the usual parish mass at the Crooked Spire at 10.30am on Sunday during which a wreath will be laid at the war memorial outside the church at 11am.

Staveley Town Council will hold an event at the town's war memorial at 11am on Sunday.

Brimington Parish Council will hold a parade and service in Brimington at 3pm.

Residents are also invited to attend a short service at Chesterfield war memorial from 10.45am on Monday. The service will include the national two-minute silence at 11am.

