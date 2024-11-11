Remembrance Sunday 2024 - Communities in Chesterfield and beyond show respects to the fallen in 27 photos

Members of the Armed Forces, ex-services organisations and youth uniformed groups marched through Chesterfield in a procession led by the Ireland Colliery Band and headed by the Lord Lieutenant of Derbyshire, Elizabeth Fothergill and the Mayor and Mayoress of Chesterfield, Councillor Jenny Flood and Heather Hopkinson.

Chesterfield Sea Cadets & Royal Marine Cadets were among participants in the parade on a warm afternoon. A post on social media said: “We are so grateful to our staff and cadets who did us proud on this very special day.”

As the parade walked from a service at the Crooked Spire Church through Burlington Street, High Street, Glumangate and onto Rose Hill the heaviest eight of the ten church bells were muffled as part of the Remembrance tradition.

Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins and borough council leader Tricia Gilby were among those who laid wreaths at the war memorial against a backdrop of 16,000 poppies cascading down the town hall.

In Hasland wreaths were laid at the memorial in Eastwood Park. Posting on behalf of New Life Church Ignite/North Derbyshire, Jackie Kendrew wrote: “What a fantastic turn out from Hasland folk for the Remembrance service. Lovely to see all the young people parading through the park representing various organisations: rainbows, brownies, guides, beavers cubs, scouts, cadets. We are happy to be part of such a wonderful community remembering those who gave their lives for us.” Outwood Academy Hasland Hall posted: “Beautiful ceremony to mark Remembrance Day. Thank you to all students involved. The poem was written and read out by our own Mr Siddon. Harvey Burnham represented the uniformed services and laid the wreath.”

There was a big turnout in Ripley to watch the parade on a day of Remembrance organised by Ripley & District Royal British Legion, All Saints Church and Ripley Town Council. The town council posted: “We believe this was our biggest crowd yet, and it was incredibly moving to see our community come together in such large numbers to honour those who served and sacrificed. Your presence made this morning truly special, and we are grateful for the respect and unity shown by all. Thank you, Ripley, for keeping the memory alive.”

