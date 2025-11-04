Communities around Derbyshire will pay tribute to the casualties of war at Remembrance Day services.

Chesterfield will hold a service at St Mary and All Saints Church (the Crooked Spire) on November 9 from 2.30pm, followed by a parade across the town centre. The parade will be led by the Mayor and Mayoress of Chesterfield, together with other dignitaries from Derbyshire. They will be joined by members of the Armed Forces, ex-services representatives and uniformed youth organisations from Chesterfield.

At around 3.30pm there will be a wreath laying ceremony at the war memorial opposite the Town Hall on Rose Hill.

There will also be a separate ceremony to mark Armistice Day outside the Town Hall on Tuesday, November 11 from 10.55am.

Chesterfield's stunning poppy cascade on the Town Hall will again provide the backdrop to Remembrance Day and Armistice Day.

Road closures will be in place on both Saturday, November 9 and Tuesday, November 11, so the events can safely take place.

Councillor Barry Dyke, the Mayor of Chesterfield, said: “This is the most important civic event of the year and is an opportunity for our community to remember those who gave so much for us all. There is a lot of work that goes into preparing for the parade and service – with local voluntary organisations and council teams working closely together - and it means a lot to see members of the community attend to support the parade and mark the occasion with the respect it deserves.”

Chesterfield’s stunning poppy cascade will decorate the front of the Town Hall and, weather permitting, will be erected on Tuesday November 4.

Alfreton will mark Remembrance Sunday with a parade from Church Street to the cenotaph for an 11am service. There will also be an Armistice Day service on November 11 at 10.30am in St Michael’s Churchyard where there will be laying of wooden crosses on Commonwealth Graves and the graves of other service personnel.

Bakewell’s parade on November 9 will gather at Market Street at 10.30am to march to the war memorial for a service of Remembrance. The event is supported by the Bakewell Royal British Legion and Ladies Section.

Belper will honour Remembrance Sunday by meeting in the Memorial Gardens for a two-minute silence followed by the laying of wreaths and a parade to St Peter’s Church where a service will take place at 11.45am. The parade will return past the Memorial Gardens and along King Street which will be closed from the junction with Market Head to Campbell Street from 10am. An Armistice Day service will take place in Belper’s Memorial Gardens on November 11 at 10.45am.

Bolsover Castle will be the starting point for the town’s Remembrance Sunday Parade at 10.45pm. Members of the armed forces, ex-service personnel and uniformed youth organisations will be among those participating in the parade which will head to the war memorial for a service and two-minute silence followed by the laying of wreaths.

Brimington Parish Council will hold its Remembrance parade and service on November 9. The parade will leave the Recreation Ground on Station Road at 1.45pm before a service in St Michael and All Angels Church at 2pm. The parade will then head to the Memorial Gates in Broom Gardens on Manor Road where there will be wreath laying and the Last Post at 3pm.

Clay Cross Parish Council is inviting all residents of the parish to participate in a Remembrance Day parade and service on November 9. The parade will meet on Market Street at 9.30am and march off at 9.45am, led by 2326 (Clay Cross) Squadron ATC to St Bartholomew’s Church for a service and laying of wreaths on the cenotaph. There will be a temporary road closure in place from 9.30am until 11.45am to enable the parade and service to take place safely.

Dronfield’s commemoration on November 9 starts with a parade leaving Soaper Lane to arrive in the Library Gardens for 10.45am where organisations and groups will lay a wreath. Road closures will be in place on the morning of the event to enable the safe passage of the parade to the gardens.

Hathersage is marking the day of remembrance with a parade that will leave the Memorial Hall at 10am and head down Station Road, up Main Road and arrive at St Michael and All Saints Church for a service at 10.30am; seats need to be booked in advance on 01443 650388. A wreath-laying ceremony and two-minute silence will take place at the village centre at 11am on November 9. There will be rolling road closures from the start of the parade and also on the return from 11.35am until 12 noon.

Ilkeston is commemorating Remembrance Sunday, starting at 10.30am when a parade will leave South Street car park. The parade will travel through Coronation Street, Market Street, Market Place, and Wharncliffe Road with these routes temporarily closed to enable the march. The service will take place at the cenotaph at 11am.

Matlock will mark Remembrance Day with services at Pic Tor war memorial at 11am, Starkholmes war memorial at 11.30am and the main one at Park Head, Hall Leys Park at 3pm which will be preceded by a parade through the town, starting at 2.45pm.

Ripley will launch Remembrance Day with a parade starting at the Co-op car park at 10.35am which proceeds to All Saints Church for a service and wreath laying. Some roads in the town centre will be closed between 10am and 2pm.

Staveley Town Council will hold its Remembrance parade and service on November 9. The march will leave Staveley Market Place at 10.30am and head for the Garden of Remembrance, where the service will take place at 10.45am.