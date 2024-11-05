Remembrance Day 2024: List of services and parades across Derbyshire and the Peak District to pay respect to fallen

3 . Ripley

The Remembrance Day parade featuring civic dignitaries including the mayor, King's representatives, councillors, service personnel and veterans, youth organisations and members of the public will assemble on November 10 at the Co-op car park on Derby Road. The procession will leave the car park at 10.35am and make its way to All Saints Church on Church Street for a service. There will be wreath laying at the memorial. The following roads will be closed from 10 to 12 noon: Market Place, from its junction with Shirley Road to its junction with Cromford Road; Cromford Road, from its junction with Market Place to its junction with Moseley Street; Church Street, from its junction with Moseley Street to its junction with Nottingham Road; Nottingham Road, from its junction with Church Street from its junction with Grosvenor Road; Grosvenor Road, its whole length (from its junction with Nottingham Road to its junction with High Street); High Street, from its junction with Church Street to its junction with Ivy Grove. Photo: Eric Gregory