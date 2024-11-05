Remembrance Day 2024: List of services and parades across Derbyshire and the Peak District to pay respect to fallen

From the towns of Chesterfield to Matlock, Alfreton to Ripley and villages in between, dozens of people will be participating in parades and ceremonies on Sunday, November 10.
Cllr Jenny Flood, the Mayor of Chesterfield, said: “This is the most important civic duty that we all have, and I am honoured to be leading the parade this year alongside His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Derbyshire. I look forward to seeing the many members of our community turning out to pay their respects.”
Chesterfield Town Hall will be adorned with a poppy cascade featuring 16,000 poppies donated from across the world. The cascade will be installed by members of The Royal Engineers Association.
1. Remembrance Day 2024
Chesterfield will host one of the biggest Remembrance Day ceremonies in Derbyshire. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Chesterfield
Chesterfield’s annual service of Remembrance will be held at St Mary and All Saint's Church on Sunday, November 10 at 2.30pm. The service will be followed by a parade from St Mary and All Saints’ Church, through Burlington Street, High Street, Glumangate onto Rose Hill. Residents and visitors are welcome to watch the parade which will be led by HM Lord Lieutenant of Derbyshire, Chesterfield’s Mayor and Mayoress and other local dignitaries. They will be joined by members of the Armed Forces, ex-services organisations and uniformed youth organisations from Chesterfield. Members of the public are also welcome to attend the wreath laying ceremony at the war memorial from approximately 3.30pm. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Ripley
The Remembrance Day parade featuring civic dignitaries including the mayor, King's representatives, councillors, service personnel and veterans, youth organisations and members of the public will assemble on November 10 at the Co-op car park on Derby Road. The procession will leave the car park at 10.35am and make its way to All Saints Church on Church Street for a service. There will be wreath laying at the memorial. The following roads will be closed from 10 to 12 noon: Market Place, from its junction with Shirley Road to its junction with Cromford Road; Cromford Road, from its junction with Market Place to its junction with Moseley Street; Church Street, from its junction with Moseley Street to its junction with Nottingham Road; Nottingham Road, from its junction with Church Street from its junction with Grosvenor Road; Grosvenor Road, its whole length (from its junction with Nottingham Road to its junction with High Street); High Street, from its junction with Church Street to its junction with Ivy Grove. Photo: Eric Gregory
4. Bakewell
The Remembrance Day procession will form outside The Queen's Arms pub on Market Street at 10.45am and reach Rutland Square for the 11am two minutes' silence and wreath laying. This will be followed by a service of remembrance at the parish church. On November 11 at 11am, there will be a gathering at the Second World War memorial in Bath Gardens to mark Armistice Day, then members of the Royal British Legion will visit The Memorial Cottage Nursing Home on Butts Road for a short service for the residents and wreath laying. This will be followed by members of the RBL going to the cemetery on Yeld Road to place poppy crosses on the war graves. Photo: Paul Robinson