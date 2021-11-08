Remembrance Day 2021: events taking place across Derbyshire

Remembrance Sunday in Chesterfield in 202o.

People will be getting together in parades, at church services and in front of memorials once more, after the Covid pandemic put paid to last year’s physical gatherings

Here are some of the places where you can pay your respects in person:

Alfreton – The town’s mayor Councillor Steve Marshall-Clarke will head a parade on November 14, leaving Alfreton House at 10.45am for the war memorial for the laying of wreaths. A service will be held at St Martin’s Church.

Belper – Remembrance Sunday will be marked in the Memorial Gardens with the laying of wreaths at 11am, followed by a parade to St Peter’s Church for a service. An Armistice Day event on November 11 at 11am will include prayers at the war memorial in the Memorial Gardens.

Brimington – The annual commemoration will take place at the church at 2pm. A parade will assemble outside the church at 2.50pm and parade to Memorial Gates, Broom Gardens, on Manor Road.

Chesterfield – A church service will be held at St Mary and All Saints Church (Crooked Spire) on November 14 at 2.30pm. There will be a procession through the town centre and a wreath laying at the war memorial in front of the town hall.

Dronfield – A parade will leave School Lane at 10.35am to arrive at the war memorial at 10.45am. After the service the parade will make its way back to School Lane, stopping outside the parish church so those who wish can attend the final indoor part of the service. High Street, Church Street, Lea Road and School Lane will be closed to enable the parade to take place.

Eckington – St Peter and St Paul Church in Eckington will hold a service on November 14 at 10am before moving outside to pay respects around the war memorial at 11am. The service will be live streamed on the church's YouTube channel.

Hathersage – A parade will leave the Oddfellows Road car park at 10am on November 14 and march to the church for a service at 10.30am. Wreaths will be laid at the war memorial inside the church and on the war graves outside.

Holymoorside – A Remembrance Day service will be held at the war memorial on November 14 at 3pm.

Ilkeston – Ilkeston Brass will head a parade, leaving South Street car park, to arrive at the war memorial at 10.35am on November 14. St Mary’s Church will host a service at 10am and the congregation will go to the cenotaph for the wreath-laying at 10.50am.

Matlock – A parade on November 14 will leave Edgefold Road at 2.45pm to reach Park Head in Hall Leys Park for a service at 3pm. Diversions will affect Bakewell Road, Lime Grove Walk and Bank Road. Services will also be held that day at Pic Tor war memorial at 11.30am and at Starkholmes war memorial at 11.30am.

Ripley – A parade will leave the Co-op car park at 10.35am and process to All Saints Church for a service in the churchyard at 10.50am. Road closures around the town centre will be in place from 10am to 12 noon.

Tupton – A service of remembrance will take place at the village hall on November 14 at 3pm.