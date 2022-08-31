News you can trust since 1855
Princess Diana in Chesterfield town centre in 1981, at Whittington Hall Hospital in 1993 and in Riddings in 1992, pictured clockwise from right.

Remembering Princess Diana’s visits to Derbyshire in pictures on 25th anniversary of her tragic death

Today marks 25 years since the tragic death of Princess Diana, who was killed on August 31, 1997, in a car crash in the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in Paris.

By Gay Bolton
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 8:33 am
Updated Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 8:47 am

It was a day that shook the nation after she earned the nickname the People’s Princess for her natural affinity with the communities that she visited.

Diana made several visits to Derbyshire during her life, which was so tragically cut short.

Here are photos from the archives showing how her personal appearances touched communities in our county.

1. Princess's posy

This little girl had the proud honour of presenting Princess Diana with flowers when she opened The Pavements shopping centre in Chesterfield in November 1981.

Photo: Submitted

2. Warm welcome

Princess Diana was given a rousing reception when she opened lkeston Community Hospital in 1987.

Photo: Submitted

3. Toy story

Diana was pregnant with her first baby when she visited Chesterfield to open the indoor shopping centre in 1981. A toy was among the gifts she received from crowds who flocked to see her.

Photo: Submitted

4. Chatsworth guest

Princess Diana was a guest of the Duke and Duchess of Devonshire at a garden party in Chatsworth in 1986.

Photo: Submitted

