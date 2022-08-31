Remembering Princess Diana’s visits to Derbyshire in pictures on 25th anniversary of her tragic death
Today marks 25 years since the tragic death of Princess Diana, who was killed on August 31, 1997, in a car crash in the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in Paris.
By Gay Bolton
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 8:33 am
Updated
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 8:47 am
It was a day that shook the nation after she earned the nickname the People’s Princess for her natural affinity with the communities that she visited.
Diana made several visits to Derbyshire during her life, which was so tragically cut short.
Here are photos from the archives showing how her personal appearances touched communities in our county.
