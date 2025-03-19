Remarkable photos capture RAF aircraft in the skies above Derbyshire

Kate and Martin Richardson captured these remarkable photographs of an RAF Airbus A400M Atlas in the skies above Rowsley on Tuesday, March 19.

FlightRadar24 shows that the plane departed RAF Brize Norton at 1.16pm on Tuesday, March 18 - taking to the skies over Derbyshire on its way to Bardufoss in Norway.

The plane was spotted by residents across Derbyshire - with sightings in Pilsley, Stretton, Ashover and Middleton.

This military transport aircraft has a top speed of 825km per hour and a range of 8,900km.

1 . RAF aircraft spotted in Derbyshire

2 . RAF aircraft spotted in Derbyshire