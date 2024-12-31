Relive 2024 in pictures with our gallery of photos capturing the year in Derbyshire

It has been another eventful year in Chesterfield and Derbyshire – See what the Derbyshire Times as captured from the ups and downs of the past 12 months. From snow at the start of the year and the end of the year, Labour’s large election victory, new businesses opening and old buildings being demolished.
Sporting highlights with Chesterfield winning promotion, there’s been lots going on in 2024, come with us as we take a look back on the last year.
1. 2024
That was the year that was Photo: Derbyshire Times
2. Huge pothole
A huge pothole outside the Cavendish pub, Market Place, Bolsover, drove motorists mad at the start of the year Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Forecast Snow starts to cause chaos
Cars and people struggled in the snow which hot the county in February. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Boxing champ
It was a good year for 8-year-old Caden James, who was named a junior boxing champion.He's seen with dad Stuart James. Photo: Brian Eyre
