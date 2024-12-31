Relive 2024 in pictures with our gallery of photos capturing the year in Derbyshire

By Brian Eyre
Published 31st Dec 2024, 09:23 GMT
It has been another eventful year in Chesterfield and north Derbyshire – with the Derbyshire Times on hand to capture all the ups and downs of the past 12 months

It has been another eventful year in Chesterfield and Derbyshire – See what the Derbyshire Times as captured from the ups and downs of the past 12 months. From snow at the start of the year and the end of the year, Labour’s large election victory, new businesses opening and old buildings being demolished.

Sporting highlights with Chesterfield winning promotion, there’s been lots going on in 2024, come with us as we take a look back on the last year.

That was the year that was

1. 2024

That was the year that was Photo: Derbyshire Times

Photo Sales
A huge pothole outside the Cavendish pub, Market Place, Bolsover, drove motorists mad at the start of the year

2. Huge pothole

A huge pothole outside the Cavendish pub, Market Place, Bolsover, drove motorists mad at the start of the year Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Cars and people struggled in the snow which hot the county in February.

3. Forecast Snow starts to cause chaos

Cars and people struggled in the snow which hot the county in February. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
It was a good year for 8-year-old Caden James, who was named a junior boxing champion.He's seen with dad Stuart James.

4. Boxing champ

It was a good year for 8-year-old Caden James, who was named a junior boxing champion.He's seen with dad Stuart James. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 12
Next Page
Related topics:ChesterfieldDerbyshireDerbyshire TimesLabour
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice