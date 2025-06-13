Reform UK has pledged that Derbyshire County Council will do all it can to avoid selling Elvaston Castle, describing it as a “last resort”, three months before the historic estate is due to hit the open market.

The authority owns Elvaston Castle and its wider estate, but in March, the then Conservative administration triggered the process that could lead to its eventual sale.

Due to it being an asset of community value, the first step of a sale is to offer it to community groups for potential bids for six months before it is listed on the open market for wider organisations and private investors.

There are now three months left on that community bid process, due to expire in September, and the new Reform leadership at County Hall is now pushing to avoid the sale – if they can.

The same goes for County Hall itself, the leadership says, which the Conservatives planned to turn into a hotel, along with building homes and a new council HQ in its grounds, with planning applications now pending with Derbyshire Dales District Council.

This comes as the council’s vice chair, Cllr Jodie Brown, Reform councillor for Long Eaton South, says she would never vote for the sale of Elvaston Castle.

Cllr Rob Reaney, Reform’s deputy county council leader, responsible for regeneration and development, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “I love heritage. A lot of us are not keen to see things go if it is not necessary.

“We have officers that have convinced us that there is quite a strong business case that we need to let it go.

The disrepair of the Elvaston Castle and estate.

“Rule with the heart, rule with the mind and the heart says keep it and the mind says we may have to let it go.

“This is the first time I have heard the financials around it. We would love to keep everything wouldn’t we, everything beautiful like that, we would love to keep it all. Practically, can we?

“Jodie has expressed her opinion that she would never vote for it and that is her view isn’t it.

“There has been a whole swathe of assets that have been sold that perhaps we would not have agreed with previously.

“We are taking a slightly different stance, a different approach, we are getting up to speed and it is important to know what community ideas there are.

“This is why we are looking at it quite urgently because that process was triggered before we arrived.

“The rollercoaster has left the station and we can’t get off it in a way, we are getting on board of something that is already rolling.

“If that process hadn’t have been triggered we might have had a bit more time to look at it really.”

Asked if Reform would retract the proposed sale of Elvaston Castle, Cllr Reaney said: “Possibly we might do. If we can see a path forward and if not then we will have to continue with the process. We are trying to balance the options.

“We are taking a different view from the last administration but if at the end of the day it financially doesn’t make any sense then we can’t do anything can we.

“We are looking at it.

“I am heritage fan and if it goes it will be as a last resort in my view, the same with County Hall, if it goes it is a last resort, not a first resort.

“We have got to be convinced we have exhausted all options before we let it go.

“Legally, we can only let it go to people who can actually afford it.”

It was put to Cllr Reaney that community groups may struggle to find the money and provide the financial business case to buy the estate within the six month window.

He said: “We are on a path, our options are limited but believe me, if it goes it will be as a last resort.

“There has got to be a decision on this, a conclusion on this quite quickly because there is that timescale.”

Cllr Brown had posted on Facebook, concerning Elvaston Castle: “I personally don’t want DCC to sell it. It has been completely and utterly neglected by the previous local governments.

“The phrase ‘a stitch in time saves nine’. Well for years DCC haven’t stitched, they neglected and now there’s a massive rip.

“Can we recover and repair that rip? I just don’t know yet, but I’ll make my position clear, I want to find a way to start stitching and making this beautiful place the jewel of South Derbyshire.

“I can’t make promises, but I promise that I will never vote to sell. There has to be a better way forward – and we’re working on it.”

For years, the Conservative-led county council worked on a regeneration masterplan for the 321-acre Elvaston Castle estate, which the authority has owned for 50 years, but when costs hit £50 million last November, it spiked these plans.

Four months later, the council confirmed it was touting interest for the potential sale of the estate and a week later, in mid-March, revealed it was triggering the six-month asset of community value process.

Costs to the council are now £800,000 per year, with the estate bringing in £400,000 annually – leaving a gap of £400,000 – with most of the cost being on staff to run and maintain the site.

Alongside this is a raft of repairs and maintenance that runs into the millions of pounds, with the council now only committed to “critical” work “to arrest decline” and that which is required to uphold safety for visitors and staff.

The council would have been relying on £13.3 million in grant support for its £50 million plans but said this was no longer available.

Former council leader Barry Lewis had said it was a preference that the site remain open for public access and free to enter.

He said there was interest from private investors and said talks had been held with the National Trust and English Heritage.