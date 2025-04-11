Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage said his party’s former Derbyshire county councillors “behaved very badly” and is confident it has now “weeded out any bad apples”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On a campaign visit to the Denby Lodge pub in Denby, Mr Farage met with candidates and supporters from across Derbyshire.

He declared that “Derbyshire County Council is broken and Reform will fix it”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Farage, whose party is fielding candidates in all 64 seats – compared to just six in 2021 – stands a real chance in the county, particularly in Amber Valley, claiming many contests will come down to 150 vote victories.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage on his visit to the Denby Lodge pub in Amber Valley, Derbyshire. Image from Eddie Bisknell.

He says this is due to new vetting processes and a quality pool of local candidates, instead of what he dubbed “paper candidates” in the last election.

In 2021, Reform’s six candidates between them earned a combined total of 515 votes, while the successful candidate who won with the fewest votes – Labour’s Anne Hayes in Staveley – garnered 832 votes.

Mr Farage said: “I said I would professionalise the party and we have set up branches, got a much bigger talent pool, and a vetting procedure which is much more comprehensive than any other party has ever contemplated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It doesn’t mean a lot of people are perfect but we are pretty confident that we have weeded out any bad apples that we think might have been there before.”

Nigel Farage on his visit to Bakewell. Image from Stuart Mitchell.

Three months ago, 10 Derbyshire Reform councillors, all within Amber Valley, resigned from the party, including the two incumbent county councillors Phillip Rose and Alexander Stevenson – originally elected as Conservatives in 2021.

Both Cllr Rose and Cllr Stevenson joined Reform after both respectively being suspended due to their conduct.

Cllr Rose claimed their resignation was to get out of the control of Mr Farage, saying at the time “we are not Nigel Farage’s chattel”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The resignations left Reform without any councillors on the county council but Cllr Rose and Cllr Stevenson are now running for re-election as independent candidates, something Mr Farage says will not lead to success.

Nigel Farage on his visit to Bakewell. Image from Stuart Mitchell.

Mr Farage said on his Denby visit: “That was astonishing. It was perfectly clear that the party chairman had no intention of following procedures at all and put candidates up for election that had not been nationally approved.

“Anyone who wears a rosette for us will go through a vetting procedure. Most of the ones that he put forward failed vetting.

“Off they went into total obscurity.

“I think they behaved very badly but do you know what? We dealt with it.They were warned not to behave like this, they were warned that anyone put up needed to be vetted and they ignored us. End of.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage on his visit to the Denby Lodge pub in Amber Valley, Derbyshire. Image from Eddie Bisknell.

Mr Farage highlighted a 2024 RAC investigation which found that Derbyshire has the highest number of potholes out of any region in England.

The county council has disputed the validity of this data, but Mr Farage said it was collated the same for every area.

He said: “How has it got to this state? They have had a big solid majority here since 2021 to get on with it without any agro.

“We know it is not easy, we know central government gives the county councils less money, we know that there is an ageing population and increasing social care needs, we get all that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“No-one is saying it is straightforward, but in the case of this council: Delivery on potholes, worst one in the country.”

Mr Farage said Reform would “get the auditors in here very quickly and look at all the long-term contracts that have been signed, ask questions about why so much money had been spent on agency staff, a bit of a ‘hair shirt’ approach, no more work from home”.

He said “poor decisions, bad business decisions, far too much being spent on consultants, a climate change obsession” all needed rectifying.

Mr Farage told supporters that Reform county councillors in Derbyshire, should they gain control, would be telling staff “you turn up, do your job or you are fired”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also said that climate change and net zero emissions aims were “a religion, they don’t believe in God anymore”.

Mr Farage said he was “wholly unconvinced” on the local government reorganisation plans on the table for Derbyshire, saying they all lacked public support.

He said: “Just abolish Derbyshire, why not? You are breaking up historic traditional counties, the Derbyshire identity is strong, people say with pride they are from Derbyshire.”