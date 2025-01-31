The Gate Inn, St Lawrence Road, North Wingfield could be converted into two homes and have two new houses built in its car park (photo: North East Derbyshire District Council)

A north Derbyshire pub which closed six years ago is poised to be converted into two homes and have two new houses built on its car park under an application for planning consent.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Gate Inn on St Lawrence Road, North Wingfield is in a poor state of repair having remained vacant since it was sold at auction in October 2021.

Planning permissions for a single storey rear extension and use of the first floor of the building as a function room or bed and breakfast accommodation were granted by North East Derbyshire District Council in 2019 – the year that the pub closed – but have not been implemented.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam Layton of Aurora Homes is now seeking permission to redevelop the pub into two three-bedroom dwellings and construct a pair of small semi-detached houses on the hard surfaced area to the rear of the property. Each property will have a rear garden area and two off-street parking spaces.

The new two-storey houses proposed for the car park will have front windows overlooking Little Morton Road and rear windows overlooking their own garden areas and the rear gardens of 51-57 St Lawrence Road. They will have individual accesses off Little Morton Road.

Under the plan to redevelop the pub, main windows would either face the front towards St Lawrence Road or to the rear overlooking the side of the new build dwellings. The public house conversion and nos 51-57 who currently have a right of way across the car park to serve the rear of their properties, will be accessed by a new shared drive off Little Morton Road.

A design and access statement submitted by 4 Front Architecture states: "Overall, the layout will ensure that there are no adverse effects on the privacy or amenity of existing or future residents.”