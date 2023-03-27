Beighton Construction are overseeing the 14-week refurbishment at the building on Beetwell Street for charity Derwent Rural Counselling Service. The company will carry out roof works, an internal strip out, a new damp proofing system and new electrics.

Inside the refurbishment project will include plastering, internal walls, decoration and floors plus new toilets and a lift with a view to the building opening this summer, and an official launch event in September.

Andrew Holmes, director at Beighton Construction, based in Chesterfield, said: “The works have started externally with scaffold erection, followed by the installation of new perimeter gutters by the roofing team.

“Internally, once the strip out works have taken place, the basement will be prepared for a new damp proofing system and structural alterations will be made to various walls and the first floor in readiness for the new lift.

“New floor screeds and plaster repairs will be carried out through the building, including the construction of new partition walls. Mechanical and electrical works will also run alongside the building works for the duration of the project.”

Final plans for the three storey premises, set to open in summer 2023, include office space, treatment and consulting rooms, meeting rooms and relaxation space to help cope with an increased demand for DRCS services in the area plus tenanted options including rooms and floorspace.

Janette Smeeton, chief executive at DRCS, said: “I am pleased that we are now moving forward on this important scheme that will be the largest building housing talking therapies in the county, and know the people of Chesterfield and beyond will benefit from having high quality facilities in the heart of the town.