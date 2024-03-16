Red Nose Day 2024: 18 photos show children across Derbyshire showing support for Comic Relief charity

This year kind-hearted Derbyshire children swapped their school uniforms for red clothes and pyjamas and many put on red noses to mark Red Nose Day.
Red Nose Day is an annual event by the charity Comic Relief in a bid to raise funds to fight child poverty in the UK and around the world.
Here are some fantastic photos showing Derbyshire children celebrating today.
1. Red Nose Day 2024
Fantastic photos show children across Derbyshire supporting Comic Relief on Red Nose Day 2024. Photo: submitted
2. Holme Hall school
Pupils at Holme Hall School have celebrated Comic Relief Day by dressing in red. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Beaufort Primary School
At Beaufort Primary School in Chaddesden, pupils brought in donations for Derby Food 4 Thought charity instead. And when the charity came to collect the packages of pasta and tins of food, they were stunned by the volume. More than 10 bags and 10 crates were filled and crammed into the collection van. Headteacher Kate Beaufort said: "It has been an amazing response. The message of Comic Relief was to fight poverty and I think families really responded to that." Photo: Beaufort Primary School
4. Turnditch Church of England Primary School
Turnditch Church of England Primary School has hosted a non-uniform day and encouraged people to dress in red as well. Photo: Turnditch Church of England Primary School