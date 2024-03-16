Red Nose Day 2024: 18 photos show children across Derbyshire showing support for Comic Relief charity

3 . Beaufort Primary School

At Beaufort Primary School in Chaddesden, pupils brought in donations for Derby Food 4 Thought charity instead. And when the charity came to collect the packages of pasta and tins of food, they were stunned by the volume. More than 10 bags and 10 crates were filled and crammed into the collection van. Headteacher Kate Beaufort said: "It has been an amazing response. The message of Comic Relief was to fight poverty and I think families really responded to that." Photo: Beaufort Primary School