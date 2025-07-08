A Red Arrows engineer from Chesterfield has shared what life is like working with the iconic jets – from taking to skies above Glastonbury Festival to flying over his own home earlier this year.

Matt Harris is an RAF engineer who lives in Chesterfield - dividing his time between his Brimington home and his career as an engineer for the Red Arrows.

He said: “I went through the application process for the RAF in 2017, and then I went away for Phase One and Phase Two training to become a weapons technician. I always had the idea of joining the RAF when I was younger, but I never really followed it through until I was about 20 years old.

“I started off as a fabricator welder at a company in Chesterfield. The work was really enjoyable, but I always had this itch to scratch. When I reached that age, I told myself if I didn’t join now, I wouldn’t join at all - and it turned out to be the best decision I ever made.

Officially known as the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, the Red Arrows showcase the excellence of the RAF and represent the United Kingdom both at home and overseas. Matt Harris, from Chesterfield, is an engineer working with the Red Arrows. Credit: MoD/Crown Copyright 2025

“I was originally posted to work with Chinook Helicopters down at RAF Odiham, but I’ve always lived in Chesterfield. I moved from there up to the Red Arrows. In the RAF, you move around every five years generally, and I was coming up to the four-year point with the Chinook fleet.

“I knew I would be moving within the next 18 months, so I took the leap - I applied successfully and started with the Red Arrows in January 2023.”

Matt explained what his role involves and the work that goes into making sure the Red Arrows are ready for both practice flights and displays at major events.

He said: “I generally have a couple of days off at the start of the week, and my first day of work would be a Wednesday or Thursday. If there aren’t any flights taking place, I’ll be fixing aircraft. As engineers, when the Red Arrows aren’t flying, we’re fixing them.

Each of the pilots has previous fast-jet, operational experience flying the Tornado, Typhoon or Harrier, enabling the RAF to secure the skies and protect the nation and its interests, 365-days a year. The team is based at RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire. Credit: MoD/Crown Copyright 2025

“We also have practice displays, which we manage as part of the Circus Team, which will usually happen on a Thursday or a Friday. After that, we jump straight into the weekend. We travel somewhere, either by road or with the aircraft - the other weekend we travelled over Glastonbury, which was amazing.

“We get the aircraft ready when they land at the end of the day, and fix any faults that we can sort out there and then. The following morning we’re straight back into it, and we have what we call a turnaround service, getting them ready to fly again for another display. It can be a very busy weekend, you could have three displays in three different locations - it’s quite varied.”

Matt said that the chance to take the skies inside one of the iconic Red Arrow jets was the pinnacle of his career - with his job also allowing him to travel across the globe.

He said: “It’s incredible, it’s one of the most amazing things I’ve ever done in my career, and I’m not sure I’ll ever top this. Low level formation flying over the UK is one of the greatest things I’ve ever done.

Matt was a fabricator welder before he joined the RAF. Credit: MoD/Crown Copyright 2025

“We transit around the UK in two groups generally, and we’re only 100 metres apart or so. I’m in the front group, at the back left corner of the arrowhead, so I can see the other four aircraft that I’m flying with. It’s hard to explain how amazing it looks when you’re flying within a few feet of another aircraft at 300 or 400 miles an hour.

“We did a tour in Canada last year, which was incredible. We did all across the country, Ottawa, London (Ontario), Toronto and Halifax (Nova Scotia). They were incredible places and the people were so thankful and willing to help. The hospitality over there was fantastic.

“Earlier this year we flew over to Spain, and that air show was an incredible sight. There was such a variety of aircraft there, and other display teams from places like Spain, Italy and Switzerland. Having all those teams there really put into perspective the job that we do - it was incredible to see the crowds of people on the beaches. For us to be so involved in the display side of things, and be able to fly, is an opportunity I will never get again - it will be the highlight of my career.”

Matt was inside the single Red Arrow jet that was spotted by eagle-eyed residents in the skies above Chesterfield, Clowne and North Wingfield back in February.

He said: “The flight over Chesterfield was what we call a familiarisation flight. Because we’re flying at such a low level over the UK, you’re doing a lot of banking and turns. You need to be able to cope with the g-force tolerance - most of the time you’re only pulling 2g or 3g, but that consistently can be quite tiring and make you feel a bit unwell.

“That flight over Chesterfield was to get me used to low level flying. Chesterfield in the air is six minutes away from our base - it was good to see the town from the air and I don’t think I’ll ever get that opportunity again. And then at the end of the day, it took me an hour to drive home.”

Matt also had the incredible experience of being involved in the Red Arrows display for King Charles’ birthday in 2024 - being responsible for the coloured dye that trails behind each jet.

He said: “Last year, I did something called the Dye Team, who are the guys on the ground that follow the aircraft round by road. There’s two teams, and they top up the red, white and blue colours for each display. That was a really rewarding job, because you got to see every air show.

“When you do that job, you really see the benefits of your efforts - you can see the colours coming out of the jets and you can dictate how strong they are. The flypast for King Charles’ birthday was incredible, because we got that spot on.”

Matt discussed his own path from joining the RAF in his early 20s to becoming an engineer with the Red Arrows - and said that this progression was more than achievable for anyone who might want to work in the same field.

He added: “I would definitely say that this isn’t out of reach for anyone. I didn’t go to university, I went to sixth form and then did an engineering qualification at college. I joined the RAF as a ground crew engineer and have just worked hard up until this point. I feel like I’m just someone from Chesterfield who has been really lucky and got this job.

“It is absolutely doable, if anyone is in their early 20s like I was and is questioning what they want to do with their life. I’ve had an incredible career - I never thought I would get these opportunities but it just shows that they’re out there. I don’t feel like I have done anything incredible to get to this point - I’ve just worked hard.

“That’s the good thing with the RAF - you can always get promoted, move up the ladder and make the next step. It’s not like some jobs where you might be stuck until someone above you moves. With the RAF there’s loads of promotion opportunities - the variety of the RAF is incredible and it’s such a rewarding career.”