Ashgate Hospice’s popular Sparkle Night Walk has smashed records for the third year in succession – raising more than £385,000 towards end of life care.

The event is the hospice’s biggest fundraiser of the year and has generated £2.5 million in income since it started a decade ago.

More than 3,500 people dressed in pink t-shirts, tutus and flashing bunny ears took part in the 10km walk through Chesterfield in June and have so far raised a total of £385,345 in sponsorship. This amount could fund the cost of a bed for critical around-the-clock care for patients with the highest medical need at the hospice’s Inpatient Unit in Old Brampton, Chesterfield for a whole year.

Jack Wood, director of income generation at Ashgate Hospice, said he was once again “blown away” by the community’s generosity and dedication.

“We’re absolutely thrilled and incredibly grateful to every single person who took part, volunteered, or donated this year,” said Jack. “To have broken the record for participant numbers and fundraising for the third year running is just phenomenal. It shows how much local people care about hospice care and want to make a difference.”

“Every penny raised will help fund expert, compassionate end of life care for patients and families across North Derbyshire – whether that’s in the hospice itself, in people’s own homes, or out in the community.”

Ashgate must raise £11 million each year to keep its services running – with less than a third of funding coming from NHS budgets.Right now, the hospice can only afford to open 15 of its 21 inpatient beds.

Plans are already underway for Sparkle Night Walk 2026, with super-early bird tickets now available at a reduced rate of just £10 until Sunday, August 31.

More than 900 people have already signed up for next year’s event, which the hospice hopes will be its biggest yet.

Jack added: “We’re already looking forward to 2026. If you missed out this year or want to do it all again, now’s the perfect time to sign up! We can’t wait to see if we can break records again next summer.”

The 2026 Sparkle Night Walk will take place on Saturday, June 27 2026 – you can sign up now via https://ashgatehospice.org.uk/sparkle-night-walk