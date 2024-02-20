Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After a successful 39 years on Whittington Moor, the Private Shop has relocated to Knifesmithgate and been rebranded as OMG Adult World.

Mel Treweek, who manages the Chesterfield business, said: "We are now more female, LGBTQ and couple generated and taking the adult store into the future. We are stocking lots of exciting new products and up-to-the-minute lingerie.

"We're doing a ladies night the first week we open so people don't feel frightened about coming in.” The special night on Friday, February 23, from 6.30pm, will include goodie bags and a glass of prosecco for every lady and spill over into the neighbouring Golden Fleece pub for a comedy drag show starring Penny Change.

Manageress Mel Treweek outside the new OMG Adult World store on Knifesmithgate, Chesterfield.

Special offers will also celebrate the opening of the new shop later this week. Mel will work alongside Donna Cockayne who has made the move with her from the Whittington Moor premises.

Mel said: “OMG Adult World enhances sexual wellbeing for adults. We are here to enlighten people’s love lives. People can come into the store, buy something affordable to try for the first time or pick something off the website and have it delivered to the store rather than to their home. The internet has meant a decline in the sale of DVDs so we're going towards good-quality adult toys.”Licensing laws mean that the OMG Adult World shop is only accessible to visitors aged 18 years and over.

Chesterfield's longest-standing adult store has proved its staying power, seeing off industry rivals including Ann Summers and Pulse and Cocktails who have pulled out of town.

Its relocation to the town centre is the latest chapter in a success story and 45-year-old Mel is buzzing with excitement. She said: "I am absolutely thrilled to bits with the move. I'm hoping that it's easier for my customers to get to the shop rather than having to catch two buses to Whitt Moor."

A ladies night on Friday, February 23, will celebrate the opening of the OMG Adult World store where manager Mel Treweek, pictured, will work alongside Donna Cockayne.

After 12 years managing the shop on the outskirts of town, Mel admitted that it was a wrench leaving the old premises. She said: "When the 'for sale' sign went up, it brought tears to my eyes. I am going to truly miss the people on Whitt Moor, all the businesses help each other. Sadly, there is no foot traffic up there any more, there used to be a bank and post office but since they closed my passing trade was if people were going to the carpet shop or motor spares."

Mel's entrance into the adult toys retail sector was the result of a dare. She said: "There was a part-time position advertised in the window and my friend said: 'I dare you to go for the job so I said ‘turn the car round, I dare go for a job there’."