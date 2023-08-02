News you can trust since 1855
Readers share their photos after spotting unusual sight of Zarafa the giraffe on her adventures in Derbyshire

By Gay Bolton
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 16:13 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 16:29 BST

The 11ft puppet and her creator Seb Mayer have brightened up the streets of Chesterfield and Bolsover this week.

Tanya Moger posted on social media: “Saw him in Chesterfield town centre. The kids were fascinated.”

Carolyn Sutcliffe spotted Zarafa walking near Chesterfield Tennis Club, Tracy Swain caught her on Newbold Road and Barry ‘Fly’ Featherstone saw her on Saltergate near the old football ground.

Sandra Thorpe wrote: “I was driving down Boythorpe Road and he ran across in front of me.”

The well-travelled puppet and her master were spotted by Shannon Squires on a bus and Judith Brocksopp saw them in Sutton Scarsdale.

Carol Winger-Beeston commented: “Saw him walking up Castle Lane in Bolsover. Had to do a double take! Made me smile.”

Samantha Roebuck said: “Saw him through Scarcliffe. Had to turn the car around and go and have another look. Kids loved it!”

Zarafa has proved to be a huge favourite since 10-year-old Isla Byrne filmed her walking on Calow Green and posted the video to Facebook.

The puppet was in Derbyshire to appear at the new Chesterfield Children’s Festival where her cardboard skin was painted pink and decorated with handprints by her young fans.

Following the festival, Seb ran a vote to see where he should take Zarafa next and Mansfield saw off the challenge from Rotherham. Having stayed in b ‘n’ b accommodation in Chesterfield for a couple of nights, Seb and his puppet pal camped out near Bolsover on Monday night.

Denise Allen posted: "I saw him on Spital Lane, very friendly chap who stopped for a chat."

1. Zarafa's travels

Denise Allen posted: "I saw him on Spital Lane, very friendly chap who stopped for a chat." Photo: Denise Allen

Seb and Zarafa were booked for the new Chesterfield Children's Festival and stayed in a b 'n' b in town for two nights.

2. Zarafa's travels

Seb and Zarafa were booked for the new Chesterfield Children's Festival and stayed in a b 'n' b in town for two nights. Photo: Seb Mayer

Zarafa is tall enough to nibble at the hanging baskets but Seb would prefer a drink - it's thirsty work being a puppet master! Photo contributed by James Frakkin Toft.

3. Zarafa's travels

Zarafa is tall enough to nibble at the hanging baskets but Seb would prefer a drink - it's thirsty work being a puppet master! Photo contributed by James Frakkin Toft. Photo: James Frakkin Toft

Billy Scothern posted: "Saw him in B&Q."

4. Zarafa's travels

Billy Scothern posted: "Saw him in B&Q." Photo: Billy Scothern

