A wildlife park on the edge of the Peak District has welcomed several new animals in recent weeks including a zebra foal which was born on site as well as rehoming a red panda and a pair of bush dogs.

Home of the Peak District polar bears, Peak Wildlife Park allows guests to come face to face with some of the world’s most endangered animals.

The park celebrated its ninth anniversary with an exciting new arrival, a zebra foal who was born last month.

A sub-species of the plains zebra, the maneless zebra looks a lot like its relative, but with one thing missing - its mane.

Red pandas have arrived at Peak Wildlife Park. Photo Peak Wildlife Park

This is the first time this species has been born in a UK wildlife park.

The park’s head keeper said: “We are overjoyed to welcome this zebra foal into the Peak family, this birth is a testament to our dedicated efforts in conservation and our ongoing commitment to the care and preservation of endangered species.”

Both the mum, Zara, and new-born are doing well whilst dad, Horus, has been keeping his distance leaving mum and baby to bond.

The park’s vet and animal keeping team are closely monitoring them to ensure their well-being.

Unfortunately, in the wild maneless zebra are classified as ‘Near Threatened’ with less than 40 individuals living in zoos around the world.

Peak Wildlife Park is one of only two places in the UK where you can see them.

The birth is not the only new arrival, earlier this month a pair of bush dogs were rehomed at the park which is less than half an hour away from Buxton.

The park spokesperson said: “Our newest duo, Nacho and Bonita are thriving in their new purpose-built enclosure, and we couldn’t be more excited to have them as part of our family.”

Bush dogs are near threatened in the wild, making conservation efforts crucial.

And that’s not all - just days ago the park, which opened in 2015, welcomed its first red panda sisters Esha and Riya.

A park spokesperson added: “The cutest new arrivals, red panda sisters are settling in really well to their new home.

"They are really enjoying the huge forest habitat we have built especially for them.”