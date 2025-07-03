The beautiful purple emperor butterfly and a hummingbird hawk moth were spotted in the very warm temperatures in Hardwick Hall’s herb garden.

The purple emperor is one of Britain's largest butterflies and was seen for the first time in Derbyshire last year.

They had not been seen in Derbyshire before, according to records dating back to 1829.

A scheme to plant hundreds of goat willow trees was launched in 2023, in a bid to attract the insects to the county, after the "iconic" purple emperor butterfly was spotted moving north from its usual home in southern England.

The impressive hummingbird hawk moth was also captured hovering over flowers and it’s easy to understand why many think they’re actually a bird.

The moth migrates to the UK from Southern Europe each year.

