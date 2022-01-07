‘Rare opportunity’: Force on lookout for new Police Community Support Officers in Derbyshire

PCSOs work with police officers and share some of their powers.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “Working as a PCSO involves tackling crime and anti-social behaviour in your local community.

“It can be demanding but pretty exciting too, as each day brings new challenges.

Derbyshire Constabulary is hiring PCSOs in its latest recruitment drive.

“We have vacancies across Derbyshire and this is the first time we have been open for recruitment in more than a year.

“So, this is a rare opportunity to apply for a job with a supportive organisation, serving the community, protecting the vulnerable and with a chance of career progression.”