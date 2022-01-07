‘Rare opportunity’: Force on lookout for new Police Community Support Officers in Derbyshire
Derbyshire Constabulary is recruiting new Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs).
PCSOs work with police officers and share some of their powers.
A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “Working as a PCSO involves tackling crime and anti-social behaviour in your local community.
“It can be demanding but pretty exciting too, as each day brings new challenges.
“We have vacancies across Derbyshire and this is the first time we have been open for recruitment in more than a year.
“So, this is a rare opportunity to apply for a job with a supportive organisation, serving the community, protecting the vulnerable and with a chance of career progression.”
To apply, get further information and watch current PCSOs explain why they love their job, visit the Derbyshire Constabulary website.