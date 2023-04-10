Rare car which has been rusting in a garage for 50 years is being auctioned in Derbyshire

The right-hand drive classic motor is thought to be only one of 96 models that were made for the UK market. Originally finished in Brunswick Blue with Grey leather upholstery, the Facel Vega was first registered as ‘WO 2’ on July 15, 1960.

It was found in a filthy state in a garage in north Wales where it had sat untouched for 47 years. It will go under the hammer on April 26 at H&H classic car auction in Buxton, and is expected to attract wild bidding.

A similar 1961 left-hand drive model is currently for sale for £59,000 on Classic Trader and a 1959 model has a price tag of more than £52,000.

The rare, right-hand drive 1960 Facel Vega HK500, which has been tucked away in a north Wales garage for almost 50 years, and will be auctioned later this month.

Rarer models, like a Facel Vega Facel II coupe from 1964 have been known to sell for almost £300,000.

Mike Davis, a senior specialist at H&H, said: “This vehicle find is an absolute gem. “o find such a complete car tucked away in a garage for such a long period of time is a very special moment.

“Further adding to its appeal, both rare and stylish in equal measures, this right-hand drive ‘HK1’ has the makings of an incredibly rewarding project.

“Having spent so much of its life hidden away, the HK500 has lost none of its allure and would make a great alternative buy for those who consider a comparable Ferrari or Aston Martin ‘too mainstream’.

The car is is going under the hammer with ‘no reserve’ at H&H’s classic car auction on 26 April at The Pavilion Gardens, Buxton.

"Being such a complete example and coming to auction with ‘no reserve’, we look forward to seeing a considerable level of interest in this rare and highly collectible lot.”

Supplied new to W.E. O’Shay Esq. of the car accessories giant Magnatex, the HK500 later belonged to Londoner Kevin Silcock Esq.

The Facel Vaga HK500 models were introduced in 1958 to compete with the Ferrari 250 GTE, Maserati 3500GT and the Aston Martin DB4. Notable celebrities such as Pablo Picasso, Sir Stirling Moss and François Truffaut all owned one.