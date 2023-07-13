Rare 180-year-old bottle of rum tipped to sell for £4,500 when it goes up for auction in Derbyshire

The Paul Court Rhum was bottled in 1843 – the same year as Queen Victoria and Prince Albert toasted their third wedding anniversary. The bottle, which was expertly hand-blown, has remained unopened for the best part of two centuries.

The bottle originally came from a deceased estate and has been with the same family for decades. It is being auctioned with a guide price of between £2,500 and £4,500 but is expected to fetch far more when it goes under the hammer at Hansons Auctioneers in Derbyshire next week.

Stuart Palmer, Head of Hansons’ Wine, Whisky and Spirits Department, said: “This is one of the most extraordinary bottles I've ever had the privilege to handle.

Hansons Auctioneers’ experts Jim Spencer (L) and Stuart Palmer (R) examine the bottle. Photo: Emma Errington / Hansons / SWNS

“It’s believed to be the second oldest bottle of rum ever to grace the auction stage. It offers an opportunity for connoisseurs to own a piece of spirits heritage and elevate their collections to new heights.”

Stuart said: “Rum aficionados have long been captivated by the allure of the sugar-based spirit, and this unique discovery from 1843 stands as a testament to the rich history and craftsmanship associated with rum production.

“Though the exact distillery responsible for its creation remains shrouded in mystery, the inclusion of the ‘h’ in the spelling of ‘rhum’ suggests its origin in the French Caribbean. Therefore, it’s likely distilled from fermented, fresh-pressed juice derived from sugar cane. This embodies the traditional and highly regarded production methods of the region.”

The bottle label states ‘Paul Court’, a name long associated with spirits production in Dijon, France. shoulder label also reads, ‘CONCESSIONNAIRE EXCLUSIF POUR L'EGYPTE ET LE SOUDAN C,Vve Borsa - Le Caire, an Exclusive dealer for Egypt and Sudan.

Stuart explained: “It is believed this label was likely added later during the time of importation, further contributing to the intriguing narrative of this extraordinary well-travelled, rum. A closer examination of the bottle reveals an exquisite level of craftsmanship.

“Expertly hand-blown, the glass showcases mesmerising imperfections, including delicate air bubbles and a noticeable twist in the neck. Such characteristics offer a visual testament to the authenticity and age of this exceptional spirit, ensuring its status as a true collector's item.”

The bottle is believed to be the second oldest rum ever to be auctioned in the UK. Stuart said: “Hailing from a deceased estate, this coveted bottle remained within the same family for decades.

“It has been preserved as a cherished heirloom. Now it seeks a new custodian - a discerning individual who appreciates the rarity and significance of this historical artefact.”

The oldest rum ever sold at auction is believed to be a bottle of Harewood Rum from 1780 which sold for £8,225 at Christie's in 2013. The Paul Court Rhum will be sold at Hansons in Etwall, Derbyshire, on July 18.