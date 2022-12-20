Have your Christmas tree collected and recycled in return for a £15 donation to Ashgate Hospice.

Trees collected under the Treecycle scheme will be used to heat agricultural buildings and a greenhouse that grows produce all year round.

The service is offered for a suggested donation of £15 per tree from the S18, S40, S41, S42, S43 and DE4 postcodes, which cover Matlock, Matlock Bath and Cromford.

Staff and volunteers will collect trees as part of the initiative, which is sponsored by Jake Eville Tree Care.

Leah More, events assistant at Ashgate Hospice, said: “Supporting the campaign is the most sustainable way to dispose of your Christmas tree and will help raise vital funds to allow the hospice to continue to provide compassionate end of life care over the coming months.”

Supporting the campaign can help to make a difference to people right across the county...people like Julie Lodge, who lives in Brampton.

Julie’s dad Colin was diagnosed with lung cancer at 73 years old and he used the day services at Old Brampton once a week for a few months until he died in February 2006. “He did activities that he had never done before, and always came home with a smile on his face," said Julie.

Her family were also supported by Ashgate Hospice in the ten days between her mum, Barbara’s diagnosis of cancer and her death in 2011.

And her grandmother-in-law, Florence Botham was also supported by Ashgate Hospice in 2010 when she died in the hospice aged 95.

Julie added: “Our eyes were completely opened about how much of a jolly place Ashgate Hospice is. We have wonderful memories of going there.

“Getting your Christmas tree recycled with Ashgate this year for a suggested donation of £15 will mean the hospice can be there like it was for my family when we needed someone by our side.”

Anyone who signs up to Ashgate Hospice’s Treecycle scheme must leave the tree on the front of their garden by 8am on January 7. The hospice aims to collect all trees by Monday, January 9.