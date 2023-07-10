News you can trust since 1855
Race for Life Chesterfield is captured in 52 awesome photos as participants run up more than £40,000 for Cancer Research UK

Around 400 men, women and children from across Chesterfield took part in the Cancer Research UK Race for Life.  
By Gay Bolton
Published 10th Jul 2023, 13:55 BST

People of all ages and abilities took on the 5k course around the beautiful Queen's Park on Sunday, together raising more than £40,000.

Participants were entertained by face painters and special activities for kids before the starting horn set them off at 11am. They were cheered on around the park, serenaded by a choir and received an exclusive medal to mark the 30th anniversary of Race for Life.

Event organiser Jo Dean said: “It was the most amazing day and a fabulous atmosphere at Queens Park. Thankfully the storms had passed and we even had sunny weather. It was lovely to see all those smiles as people crossed the finish line and picked up their well-earned medal.”

Nicki Embleton, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in Derbyshire, said: “We are incredibly grateful to everyone who took part in Race for Life Chesterfield.  Life-saving research is being funded right now thanks to our supporters who fundraise. The atmosphere at Race for Life Chesterfield was hugely moving - full of emotion, courage, tears and laughter as people celebrated the lives of those dear to them who have survived cancer and remembered loved ones lost to the disease. 

 “Now we’re asking everyone who took part to return the money they’re raised as soon as possible. Funds raised - whether it’s £10 or £100 - will help scientists find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer, helping save more lives.” 

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life raises funds for world-class research to help beat 200 types of cancer – including bowel cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, lung, testicular cancer, brain cancer, children’s cancers and leukaemia.     

Participants in the pink.

1. Race for Life Chesterfield

Participants in the pink. Photo: Nick Rhodes

Slimming World members were among the groups taking part.

2.

Slimming World members were among the groups taking part. Photo: Nick Rhodes

Meet the team.

3. Race for Life Chesterfield

Meet the team. Photo: Nick Rhodes

No need for a name check...just read their shirts!

4. Race for Life Chesterfield

No need for a name check...just read their shirts! Photo: Nick Rhodes

