Around 400 men, women and children from across Chesterfield took part in the Cancer Research UK Race for Life.

People of all ages and abilities took on the 5k course around the beautiful Queen's Park on Sunday, together raising more than £40,000.

Participants were entertained by face painters and special activities for kids before the starting horn set them off at 11am. They were cheered on around the park, serenaded by a choir and received an exclusive medal to mark the 30th anniversary of Race for Life.

Event organiser Jo Dean said: “It was the most amazing day and a fabulous atmosphere at Queens Park. Thankfully the storms had passed and we even had sunny weather. It was lovely to see all those smiles as people crossed the finish line and picked up their well-earned medal.”

Nicki Embleton, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in Derbyshire, said: “We are incredibly grateful to everyone who took part in Race for Life Chesterfield. Life-saving research is being funded right now thanks to our supporters who fundraise. The atmosphere at Race for Life Chesterfield was hugely moving - full of emotion, courage, tears and laughter as people celebrated the lives of those dear to them who have survived cancer and remembered loved ones lost to the disease.

“Now we’re asking everyone who took part to return the money they’re raised as soon as possible. Funds raised - whether it’s £10 or £100 - will help scientists find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer, helping save more lives.”

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life raises funds for world-class research to help beat 200 types of cancer – including bowel cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, lung, testicular cancer, brain cancer, children’s cancers and leukaemia.

1 . Race for Life Chesterfield Participants in the pink. Photo: Nick Rhodes Photo Sales

2 . Slimming World members were among the groups taking part. Photo: Nick Rhodes Photo Sales

3 . Race for Life Chesterfield Meet the team. Photo: Nick Rhodes Photo Sales

4 . Race for Life Chesterfield No need for a name check...just read their shirts! Photo: Nick Rhodes Photo Sales