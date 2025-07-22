Race for Life: 'A great event with the community of Chesterfield coming together to help beat cancer sooner'

By Gay Bolton
Published 22nd Jul 2025, 21:46 BST
Big-hearted participants in a Race for Life event in Chesterfield have run up more than £11,800 for cancer research.

The 5k challenge attracted 357 runners and walkers to Queen’s Park where they did a double lap of the course to achieve the distance.

Philippa Back, Cancer Research UK divisional event manager, said: “It was a great event with the community of Chesterfield coming together to help beat cancer sooner. The participants were out in full force and even the wet weather couldn’t dampen their sprits.”

More than 10 million people have taken part in Race for Life events across the UK since 1994, raising £970 million towards life-saving cancer research.

Tesco Clay Cross team raised a total of £1,441.80. Photo submitted by Murtagh Nicole.

1. Chesterfield Race for Life 2025

Tesco Clay Cross team raised a total of £1,441.80. Photo submitted by Murtagh Nicole. Photo: Murtagh Nicole

Photo Sales
Kayleigh Marshall posted: "My children and myself finish the Race for Life, not letting the rain get to us."

2. Chesterfield Race for Life 2025

Kayleigh Marshall posted: "My children and myself finish the Race for Life, not letting the rain get to us." Photo: Kayleigh Marshall

Photo Sales
Fiona Dolley posted: "Having lost 6 stone this last year, I completed Race for Life today in torrential rain."

3. Chesterfield Race for Life 2025

Fiona Dolley posted: "Having lost 6 stone this last year, I completed Race for Life today in torrential rain." Photo: Fiona Dolley

Photo Sales
Katrina Brailsford wrote: "My daughter did the run."

4. Chesterfield Race for Life

Katrina Brailsford wrote: "My daughter did the run." Photo: Katrina Brailsford

Photo Sales
