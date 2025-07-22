The 5k challenge attracted 357 runners and walkers to Queen’s Park where they did a double lap of the course to achieve the distance.

Philippa Back, Cancer Research UK divisional event manager, said: “It was a great event with the community of Chesterfield coming together to help beat cancer sooner. The participants were out in full force and even the wet weather couldn’t dampen their sprits.”

More than 10 million people have taken part in Race for Life events across the UK since 1994, raising £970 million towards life-saving cancer research.

1 . Chesterfield Race for Life 2025 Tesco Clay Cross team raised a total of £1,441.80. Photo submitted by Murtagh Nicole. Photo: Murtagh Nicole Photo Sales

2 . Chesterfield Race for Life 2025 Kayleigh Marshall posted: "My children and myself finish the Race for Life, not letting the rain get to us." Photo: Kayleigh Marshall Photo Sales

3 . Chesterfield Race for Life 2025 Fiona Dolley posted: "Having lost 6 stone this last year, I completed Race for Life today in torrential rain." Photo: Fiona Dolley Photo Sales