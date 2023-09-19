News you can trust since 1855
RAAC: More schools added to list after two Derbyshire schools affected by RAAC safety concerns

The Department of Education has added 27 more schools to the RAAC safety concerns list bringing the total to 174 schools.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 19th Sep 2023, 11:35 BST- 1 min read
The government has updated the list of schools with collapse-prone concrete after RAAC was found in 24 more schools last week.

The Department of Education is set to update the list fortnightly now as investigations are still underway in some schools across the country.

This comes after two Derbyshire schools have been affected by RAAC safety issues earlier this month. St. Elizabeth's Catholic Voluntary Academy in Belper had to close three classrooms and a bathroom area due to safety concerns, ahead of detailed investigation and remedial works.

St Edward's Catholic Voluntary Academy, in Swadlincote, was forced to delay the term start by a week after the unsafe concrete was found in the building. Now pupils from nursery to year two have been able to return safely but years three to six have been moved temporarily to Blessed Robert Sutton Catholic Voluntary Academy, in Burton, until further notice.

As of September 19, no other Derbyshire schools have confirmed having collapse-prone concrete at their grounds.

