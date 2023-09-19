RAAC: More schools added to list after two Derbyshire schools affected by RAAC safety concerns

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The government has updated the list of schools with collapse-prone concrete after RAAC was found in 24 more schools last week.

The Department of Education is set to update the list fortnightly now as investigations are still underway in some schools across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This comes after two Derbyshire schools have been affected by RAAC safety issues earlier this month. St. Elizabeth's Catholic Voluntary Academy in Belper had to close three classrooms and a bathroom area due to safety concerns, ahead of detailed investigation and remedial works.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Department of Education has added 27 more schools to the RAAC safety concerns list bringing the total to 174 schools.

St Edward's Catholic Voluntary Academy, in Swadlincote, was forced to delay the term start by a week after the unsafe concrete was found in the building. Now pupils from nursery to year two have been able to return safely but years three to six have been moved temporarily to Blessed Robert Sutton Catholic Voluntary Academy, in Burton, until further notice.