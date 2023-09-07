RAAC crisis: Students at Derbyshire school moved from potentially dangerous classrooms ahead of remedial work

Watch more videos on Shots!

St. Elizabeth's Catholic Voluntary Academy in Belper has confirmed potential RAAC safety issues after the full list of schools affected by unsafe concrete was published yesterday.

The school, which is run by St Ralph Sherwin Catholic Multi Academy Trust has been forced to close three classrooms and a bathroom area due to safety concerns, as detailed investigation and remedial work are set to start.

The school has managed to accommodate all pupils in classrooms not affected by RAAC, in a bid to prioritise face-to-face learning for all students.

Kevin Gritton, Chief Executive of the St. Ralph Sherwin Catholic Multi Academy Trust said: “Following the Government announcement about concerns over the long term durability of RAAC, a potential issue has been identified in three classrooms and a toilet area at St Elizabeth’s Catholic Voluntary Academy.

“The school has reopened as normal this week and pupils and staff which are usually based in these areas have moved to other unaffected parts of the school in the short term.

“Whilst this is not ideal it means that all pupils can be accommodated in the existing school building until any investigations are carried out and necessary remedial work can take place.

“The safety of our pupils and staff is paramount and we will, of course, remain compliant with current Government guidance which is that no staff or pupils enter any areas where there is suspected RAAC.