Good luck with our Chesterfield quiz!

Quiz: Put yourself to the test with these 8 tricky questions about Chesterfield

How well do you know Chesterfield?

By Michael Broomhead
Wednesday, 23rd February 2022, 3:08 pm

Grab a pen and paper and put yourself to the test with these eight questions about our amazing town. The answers are at the end. Good luck!

Chesterfield Labour MP Toby Perkins was born in what year? A) 1969; B) 1970; C) 1971

Photo: JPIMedia

We all know the Crooked Spire is amazing. It is the largest church in Derbyshire and its unusual spire stands how many feet from the ground? A) 228 feet; B) 229 feet; C) 230 feet

Photo: JPIMedia

This is a Google Street View image of a Chesterfield road - but which one is it? A) Pennine Way; B) Peak View Road; C) Larch Way

Photo: Google

Chesterfield FC played their last game at Saltergate in what year? A) 2008; B) 2009; C) 2010

Photo: JPIMedia

