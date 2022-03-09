Put yourself to the test with our quiz about Chesterfield.

Quiz: 8 questions about Chesterfield to give your brain a workout

Give your little grey cells a workout with our fun quiz about Chesterfield.

By Michael Broomhead
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 12:02 pm

Have a go at answering these eight questions about the town – the answers are on the third page. Good luck!

1. QUIZ TIME

Northern Tea Merchants is a popular Chesterfield business. According to the company's website, its history dates back to which year? A) 1920; B) 1926; C) 1943

Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales

2. QUIZ TIME

Chesterfield's Queen's Park was opened in what year? A) 1885; B) 1886; C) 1887

Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales

3. QUIZ TIME

This is a Google Street View image of a Chesterfield road - but which one is it? A) Greenside Avenue; B) Malson Way; C) Peveril Road

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. QUIZ TIME

What is the name of the Crooked Spire's vicar?

Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales
Chesterfield
Next Page
Page 1 of 3