Quiz: 8 questions about Chesterfield to give your brain a workout

Have a go at answering these eight questions about the town – the answers are on the third page. Good luck!
1. QUIZ TIME
Northern Tea Merchants is a popular Chesterfield business. According to the company's website, its history dates back to which year? A) 1920; B) 1926; C) 1943
Photo: JPIMedia
2. QUIZ TIME
Chesterfield's Queen's Park was opened in what year? A) 1885; B) 1886; C) 1887
Photo: JPIMedia
3. QUIZ TIME
This is a Google Street View image of a Chesterfield road - but which one is it? A) Greenside Avenue; B) Malson Way; C) Peveril Road
Photo: Google
4. QUIZ TIME
What is the name of the Crooked Spire's vicar?
Photo: JPIMedia