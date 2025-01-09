Langwith offers a variety of walking and cycling trails to explore, including the popular Poulter Country Park, but did you know that after a refreshing walk in the wilderness, you can enjoy a well-deserved pint at a unique brewery and bar en route?

The Yard, located at The Shed on Park View, has become a popular stop for weekend walkers. You can enjoy a draft drink while relaxing in this quirky setting, with dogs welcome inside.

If you have any energy left, you can also engage with various interactive games and activities around the bar.

Nathan Longden manages Dolomite Brewery, which has been operating for 18 months. The bar area, dubbed ‘The Yard’, is a new expansive venture with many exciting plans ahead.

Adam France, the bar manager and childhood friend of Nathan, expressed excitement for the upcoming year as the bar aims to build its customer base after securing a permanent license last month.

He said: “In the short term, our premises are available for hire, we offer brewery tours, and we share our weekend opening times on our Facebook page, as walkers and locals are welcome to join us and meet our friendly staff.

“In the long term, we have ambitious plans for the location, such as securing permanent food on site – along with our monthly food pop ups.

“We are also currently working on securing planning permission for a campsite and semi-permanent residences. We believe the area is fantastic and we want to enhance it.”

The bar is clearly signposted and located at the bottom of Park View, just off North Street, and in close proximity to Langwith-Whaley Thorns train station, welcoming visitors from afar.

Throughout January, the bar will be open Saturday and Sundays, 12-6pm. For a full rundown of events for the year and weekly opening times, visit: www.facebook.com/theyardlangwith.

1 . The Yard Families are enjoying festive fun at The Yard. Photo: The Yard Photo Sales

2 . Outside view The bar is clearly signposted and located at the bottom of Park View, just off North Street, and near the Langwith-Whaley Thorns train station. The outside view of the unit. Photo: The Yard Photo Sales

3 . Decor Eclectic and quirky decor creates a unique space to relax, enjoy a pint, and engage in interactive games with friends. Photo: The Yard Photo Sales