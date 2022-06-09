Quick-thinking neighbour helps save man's life after chip pan fire in Chesterfield

Firefighters from Staveley and Clowne were called to attend the blaze at a house on Poolsbrook Avenue in Staveley at around 8.45pm on Thursday, June 2.

On arrival crews established the lone male occupant, who had been asleep at the time of the fire, was out of the property thanks to the quick actions of a neighbour.

Watch Manager Dan Lewin from Staveley Fire Station praised their heroic actions, saying they undoubtedly helped “saved his life”.

A quick-thinking neighbour placed a damp cloth over the chip pan to extinguish the fire at a property on Poolsbrook Avenue, Staveley

He said: “I have no doubt that the quick actions of the neighbour prevented a devasting house fire that could have had fatal consequences.

“On seeing smoke coming from next door, the neighbour entered the heavily smoke logged property, making her way to the kitchen where she immediately placed a damp cloth over the chip pan to extinguish the fire. She then went to wake the occupant and ensure he could evacuate safely.

“As there weren’t any smoke alarms to wake the occupant and alert him to fire, I have no doubt the neighbours’ actions saved his life.”

The heroic neighbour rescued the man from the blaze before emergency services arrived

Paramedics took the occupant to hospital for precautionary checks due to smoke inhalation.

Watch Manager Lewin added “This fire really does underline the life saving importance of smoke alarms and the dangers associated with leaving cooking unattended. Research shows you are twice as likely to die in a house fire if you don’t have a working smoke alarm fitted.

“Thankfully on this occasion a neighbour was on hand to alert the occupant and extinguish the fire before the arrival of firefighters. If a smoke alarm had been fitted in the property, this wouldn’t have been left to chance, and the alarm would have activated and woken the occupant giving him time to get out, stay out and call 999.

“While the actions of the neighbour are to be praised, we would never recommend people enter a property fire as this puts them at great risk of harm.

"In the event of an emergency, we would always advise calling 999 immediately so that Firefighters wearing specialist personal protection equipment, including breathing apparatus can deal with the fire.”