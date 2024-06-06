Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers have praised children who caught a stray dog which was seen running loose and brought him to the police.

Officers from Shirebrook SNT received a call regarding a dog running loose at Model Village, Creswell, on Saturday, May 25.

A group of children had managed to secure the dog, using their own dog’s lead and were advised by the police control centre to walk down to Shirebrook Police Station where PCSO Samantha Fellows met them.

As it was the weekend, dog wardens were unavailable, and officers spoke with a local vet to see if they could scan the dog’s microchip. The details on the chip belonged to a former owner, who had sold the dog a couple of years ago and was unable to offer further information.

Buddy had been seen running loose at Model Village before he was caught by children and brought to police officers.

PCSO Samantha Fellows said: “As such we spoke with a Sergeant to discuss the option of rehoming the dog, whilst we appealed for information for an owner to come forward.

“The dog, who was previously named Copper, was taken in by a local who had taken in dogs in the past and was willing to offer a safe and loving home. This was on the proviso that the dog’s owner may still come forward. Since then, nobody has come forward.

“Buddy, as he has been renamed, has settled into his new home well and has received a check up at the vets.