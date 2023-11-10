Queen’s Park Sports Centre in Chesterfield has now re-opened after a medical emergency left it closed for customers last evening.

Chesterfield Borough Council issued a notice last night, on Thursday, November 9, to inform residents that Queen’s Park would remain closed throughout the evening. This was due to a medical emergency.

The centre, which is usually open from 6.30am to 10pm closed around 4pm and remained shut until this morning.

Eye witnesses reported that an air ambulance attended the scene.

The council has now confirmed that the centre has re-opened as usual early this morning.