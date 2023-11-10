News you can trust since 1855
Queen's Park Sports Centre reopens after medical emergency leaves popular Chesterfield venue closed and air ambulance attends

Queen’s Park Sports Centre in Chesterfield has now re-opened after a medical emergency left it closed for customers last evening.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 10th Nov 2023, 12:36 GMT
Updated 10th Nov 2023, 13:30 GMT
Chesterfield Borough Council issued a notice last night, on Thursday, November 9, to inform residents that Queen’s Park would remain closed throughout the evening. This was due to a medical emergency.

The centre, which is usually open from 6.30am to 10pm closed around 4pm and remained shut until this morning.

Eye witnesses reported that an air ambulance attended the scene.

Queens Park Sports Centre in Chesterfield has now re-opened after a medical emergency left it closed for customers last evening.

The council has now confirmed that the centre has re-opened as usual early this morning.

A spokesperson for Chesterfield Borough Council said: “Queens Park Sports Centre was temporarily closed on the evening of Thursday 9 November due to an isolated medical emergency. Thank you to our customers for their patience. The centre re-opened as usual on Friday 10 November.”

